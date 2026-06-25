L: Kamala Harris and Beyoncé (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images), R: Greg Propper (propperdaley.com)

A cadre of left-wing strategists and Hollywood insiders with experience bringing celebrities and influencers to bear for Democratic candidates quietly launched a new organization dedicated to “content creation and issue amplification,” corporate filings reviewed by our Alana Goodman show. The group’s founding directors include Kamala Harris’s “celebrity whisperer,” Greg Propper, the man responsible for the Harris campaign’s strategy to shell out millions to celebrities to appear alongside her. It’s an indication that the new organization, Stage Left, may facilitate Democratic payments to celebrities and influencers for political advocacy.

Stage Left was incorporated as a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., on June 22 and founded by a handful of ex-Obama aides, entertainment industry figures, and left-wing media strategists who specialize in the celebrity “influencer” sphere, according to its filings, which describe the group as “engaged in content creation and issue amplification.”

Propper was dubbed Harris’s “celebrity whisperer” and helped arrange for celebrities from Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen to rappers Fat Joe and 2 Chainz to appear at her campaign events. “The expenditures, revealed in federal campaign finance disclosures, prompted scrutiny from Democrats who argued that Harris’s celebrity-studded campaign stops cost exorbitant sums but did little to generate support. Enter Stage Left,” Goodman writes. “The firm's launch comes as Democratic candidates increasingly attempt to boost their fan bases by funneling money to left-wing firms that, in turn, pay online influencers to boost their campaigns. … Because the money goes to the firm and not directly to the influencer or an entity owned by the influencer, it is harder to trace than the Harris campaign’s payments. Stage Left could, in theory, provide a similar model for Hollywood celebrities.”

READ MORE: Left-Wing Strategists and Hollywood Elites, Including Kamala Harris’s ‘Celebrity Whisperer,’ Quietly Launch New Firm

The Oregon Health Authority distributed a list of resources for “LGBTQIA2S+ young people” earlier this month. It’s chock-full of materials produced by radical activists, “including a biological man who regularly posts photos wearing only women’s underwear to social media and a furry named ‘Moss Lobos’ who is known to wear a cat fursuit and has declared that ‘all cats are gay,’” our Zach Kessel reports.

The list includes Rogue Trans, an organization “dedicated to uplifting and empowering the transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse community across Southern Oregon.” It is led by a transgender woman, Maeve Woulfe, who posts photos on Facebook in women’s underwear. Two days after the OHA promoted Rogue Trans, Woulfe took to Instagram to describe urinating after gender reassignment surgery: “Okay peeing is sooooo different now. Not only do I have to sit.. It goes everywhere.” Good to know. Woulfe has also posted several graphics in support of “trans children,” declaring, “I am the Trans Child I love!!!”

The OHA also highlighted a group called Rainbow Youth. Its “lead facilitator” goes by the name “Moss Lobos,” uses “they/them” pronouns, and has a profile picture on the group’s website of a furry costume with a sign reading, “all cats are gay.” Mx. Lobos was also pictured in the Salem Reporter’s coverage of the 2026 Salem Pride Parade wearing a fursuit and holding a pride flag.

“The groups’ offerings reflect the radical nature of their leadership,” Kessel writes. Rogue Trans “was founded with the goal of ‘developing a comprehensive, community-informed directory of local businesses and healthcare providers recognized for inclusive, gender-affirming policies and practices’” and “lists the locations of doctors who will perform ‘gender-affirming surgeries’ on its website.” Rainbow Youth says it creates “safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth and their friends” and holds in-person meetings for kids as young as 12. “Its website lists book titles like Generation Queer, The Awesome Autistic Guide for Trans Teens, and Breathe: Journeys to Healthy Binding as resources.”

READ MORE: ‘All Cats Are Gay’: Meet the Radical Activists Producing Government-Approved Resources for ‘LGBTQIA2S+ Young People’ in Oregon

A screenshot from a Bloomberg video on “What 10 Years of Brexit Has Cost the UK” offers a clue to why the media is so keen to depict it as a failure.

Great Britain voted to leave the European Union 10 years ago, and the mainstream media in the U.S. is using the occasion to paint Brexit as a failure that’s hampered the U.K.’s economy. “The analysis is flawed,” our Ira Stoll writes.

For starters, Britain’s exit from the EU took effect four years after the referendum, in 2020, and “using the referendum date rather than the actual exit date as the sole basis for analysis makes little sense.” Two lengthy pieces in the New York Times, meanwhile, cite a Stanford paper that uses the economies of the United States and Estonia to model where the U.K.’s economy would be without Brexit. “I would love Britain to have the low energy prices, entrepreneurial culture and lower simpler taxes of these economies, but we don’t and this was not going to change had we remained in the EU,” responds former “Vote Leave” campaign CEO Matthew Elliott.

“So why is the U.S. press so eager to paint Brexit as a failure?” Stoll asks. “The Times opinion piece, roughly 2,300 words long, mentions Trump seven times: ‘A few months after the Brexit referendum, when the United States selected Mr. Trump as its president and read the rites over Pax Americana, America chose exceptionalism, too.’ It concludes, ‘“Taking back control” left Britain alone. “Making America great again” may yet come to mean the same to America.’ If Brexit failed, maybe Trump will fail, too.

“That possibility animates Times readers, as can be seen from the reader comments. ‘The United Kingdom and America may be two countries divided by a common language, but they are now united by an inexplicable taste for political insanity,’ reads a comment upvoted by 1,500 Times readers. It actually is explicable as a reaction to elite smugness of the variety on display in the Times reader comments.”

READ MORE: The Brexit Blame Game Is Really Aimed at Trump

Elsewhere:

House Democrats are reportedly panicking after two of their colleagues fell to Zohran Mamdani-backed socialist challengers in New York City, Axios reported. One “centrist” lawmaker said the results were an “earthquake” and a “huge defeat” for Democratic leadership. “Squad” ally Pramila Jayapal was more cheery: “The progressive energy is clearly very high,” she said.

None of that is good news for House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, who may have lost a primary in his own New York City district had Mamdani endorsed a candidate against him. Attendees at the election night party for one of the Mamdani-backed candidates, Claire Valdez, booed Jeffries and chanted, “you’re next.” House Democrats held a caucus meeting Wednesday morning but did not discuss the New York primary results, according to Axios’s Andrew Solender.

Back in December, we reported on the radical Louis Farrakhan-praising pastor Frederick Haynes, who counts Jasmine Crockett as a member of his congregation and had recently launched a campaign to replace her in Congress. Now Haynes is the Democratic nominee, and he used his Sunday sermon to rally behind convicted killer Karmelo Anthony, who fatally stabbed a 17-year-old athlete at a Dallas-area track meet. Haynes suggested that the “all non-black jury” did not give Anthony a fair trial and lamented, “This boy, our friend, can’t even defend himself.” Several witnesses testified that Anthony provoked and insulted several students at the track meet before stabbing the victim, Austin Metcalf, in the heart.

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