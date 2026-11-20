It’s Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

Kind of a slow week, huh?

Not a whole lot to report apart from the nationwide flight stoppage, outages affecting major banks and the NSA’s classified internal network, a fire at CIA headquarters, a trash geyser in Los Angeles, a new James Bond, reports of an Iranian plot to dirty-bomb D.C., and… something about measles making a comeback?

“It’s life,” President Donald Trump said on his way to meet with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

What a relief.

Let the Democrats cook: The new Congress won’t convene for another six weeks, but Democrats are already feeling their oats and drawing up plans to make life more affordable for everyday Americans by raising taxes, expandingMedicare, and sending every family an “Iran war refund” check for $1,700.

That last idea comes courtesy of Ro Khanna, the insufferable Bay Area congressman who has been described as an “utterly shameless” “grifting scumbag” with an “appetite for attention rivaled only by the drunkest cast members of Real Housewives.”

Khanna will never be president, but he’s well on his way to becoming Yale Law School’s most embarrassing graduate—no small feat, given a field that includes Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and a former Ron Paul staffer who tried to overthrow the government.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) of “Squad” fame renewed her push for slavery reparations as part of a 13-point policy agenda that includes Medicare for All, universal child care, abolishing ICE, banning new data centers, and “abortion justice,” whatever that means. Also on the list (at number 10): “lower costs.”

By all means, keep it coming!

Upper chamber intifada: Left-wing activists are backing Chris Van Hollen’s bid to replace Chuck Schumer as Democratic leader. Believe it or not, Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed didn’t require much convincing. Leave it to stroke survivor John Fetterman to provide the most coherent synopsis.

“No one’s ever heard of this guy [Van Hollen], and then he started going after Israel, and then he flew to go hold hands with the guy that beats his wife, and that really endeared himself to the progressives,” he told CNN.

Not surprisingly, Fetterman already has a 2028 primary opponent—Ahmed Moor, a Gaza-born Harvard graduate and self-styled crusader against the scourge of “Jewish supremacy.” During a recent Fox News appearance, Moor refused to say whether it was accurate to describe him as “very pro-Hamas.” (It’s a perfectly reasonable way to describe him.)

Resistance is back on the menu: In case you were wondering what’s been happening on Bluesky, the social media platform for woke scolds who suffered irreversible brain damage during the pandemic, here’s a brief summary.

The cranks lashed out at senator-elect Josh Turek this week after the Iowa Democrat refused to disavow positions he took during the campaign—namely that “biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports” and that tax dollars shouldn’t pay for “gender-affirming care.”

Alas, some of the Bluesky folks denouncing Turek, a former Paralympic athlete, were forced to admonish their fellow cranks for making “ableist comments” about his wheelchair.

Speaker freaks: Hakeem Jeffries is on track to become the first black speaker of the House after his left-wing critics failed to produce a human challenger. In addition to making history, Jeffries’s promotion is bound to unleash previously unforeseen levels of progressive race hate.

Here’s a video of a deranged climate activist confronting Jeffries at a Denver hotel. You don’t need to watch it. Just close your eyes and imagine what the shrieking goon looks like. Were you right?

The art of the (nuclear) deal: Thus far, Trump’s attempts to negotiate with the Iranians have gone about as well as my attempts to negotiate the terms of bedtime with my three-year-old. I’ve gained some valuable experience in the process, though, and I’m pretty sure I could hammer out a deal both sides could live with:

Step 1: Iran agrees to scrap its nuclear weapons program and submit to rigorous inspections.

Step 2: We let them carry out their little dirty bomb plot… in San Francisco. It’s only fair.

Relevant background: The Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports on the alarming enthusiasm for “consensual non-consent” sex parties, sometimes described as “rape orgies,” among researchers at leading AI firms.

Red Means No LLC, the company behind the gatherings, has been embraced by numerous Bay Area nerds, including Anthropic researcher Paul Crowley, independent AI researcher John Wentworth, as well as Rosie Campbell of Eleos AI, a nonprofit focused on “the potential wellbeing and moral patienthood of AI systems.”

What they’re saying: “I personally absolutely do upgrade my assessment of someone’s AI alignment qualifications if I find out they go to [the consent-flexible orgies]. … Attending [them] is one of many possible strong signals that someone can dismiss mainstream stupidity in cases where the mainstream is being stupid.” —Wentworth, the AI researcher, responding to comments on his recent essay, On Kink & Status in the Rationalist Community.

What they’re also saying: “Are Anthropic employees playing [Grand Theft Auto VI] with tears in their eyes going ‘I’m sorry I’m killing you! I know you have a soul, computer character!’?” —Ben Dreyfuss, cultural commenter, posting on X.

What the markets are saying: Anthropic completed the largest IPO in history on Thursday, valuing the AI firm at nearly $1.8 trillion after shares climbed 17 percent on their first day of trading.

Photo of the week: Abdul El-Sayed, a.k.a. “Liddle Abdo,” made an appearance at The Atlantic‘s summit in Washington, D.C., and was thoroughly humbled by the seating arrangements.

El-Sayed has tried to incorporate what some are calling the “Obama-Ossoff low-angle shot” into his recent promotional videos, but the effect is substantially diminished. You can barely see his little head over the podium.

Read more: El-Sayed Faces Heightened Scrutiny Over Photos With Nazi-Linked Activist

Snubbing one out: CNN’s Jake Tapper is cohosting a celebrity auction to raise money for American veterans. Among the items up for bid are half-hour Zoom calls with an array of CNN luminaries: Wolf Blitzer, Kaitlan Collins, David Axelrod, Kate Bolduan, Poppy Harlow, Alisyn Camerota, and Pamela Brown.

Notably absent from the lineup: former chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who continues to appear on CNN and crank out revealing observations on the tissues—I mean issues—at hand.

GoldenThigh: Sophie Cunningham, the generational WNBA talent who recently graced the cover of Maxim, is eager to star alongside Robert Pattinson in the next James Bond film. Fine, but only if Sydney Sweeney is unavailable for some reason.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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