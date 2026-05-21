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David Cearley's avatar
David Cearley
May 21

I'm an old white lifetime repug born and raised in Texas, and I gotta say, this case has serious merit and makes valid points it will be very difficult to argue with, especially if it ever gets pushed up to the federal level.

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dofaust
May 21

The suit is very timely, and addresses the special racism that supports the Left, in its quest to separate the poor and uninformed from everyone else, especially via very bad educational practices and outcomes. Nothing good ever comes from 100% Leftist leadership, and the country was much better off when the political parties were less divisive, less radical, and less corrupt.

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