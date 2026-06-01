Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Left-wing Senate candidate Graham Platner often touts his role as harbormaster of his Maine town—one he has repeatedly said on the campaign trail he actively “serves” in—as proof of his “working class” bona fides. “He actually held the role for roughly 18 months before quitting to launch his Senate campaign—and it was largely a ‘clerical’ one, according to local records and people familiar with the position,” our Peter Hasson and Alana Goodman report.

Platner’s town of Sullivan got by without a harbormaster from February 2022, when Platner’s predecessor resigned, until September 2023, when town officials tapped Platner to serve as “an interim Harbor Master until one could be hired,” records show. Platner had volunteered for the role in case Maine law required Sullivan to have one, though the town’s Harbor Committee noted at the time that it was “not clear” he was needed because “operations in the Harbors are handled by those who use the Harbors without dispute” and because the role’s “largest challenges are clerical” and “can be handled by the Harbor Committee.”

Platner dropped the “interim” title in March 2024, when he completed the basic training required to be considered a “qualified Harbor Master.” He served in the role until the summer of 2025, when he launched his candidacy, according to Sullivan town manager Ray Weintraub, who told the Free Beacon that being town harbormaster generally consisted of collecting rent fees for Sullivan’s fewer than two dozen permitted moorings, where boats can anchor offshore. “We don't really have any working waterfront, so to speak, other than a couple of boat launches,” Weintraub explained.

“In Maine, there’s three types of harbor masters,” vice president of the Maine Harbor Masters Association Daryen Grana said. “There’s administrative harbor masters that basically just do paperwork and tell people where to put a mooring. And then we have harbor masters that have some enforcement authority with summons authority under their ordinance. And then we have full-blown law enforcement harbor masters that are fully sworn police officers that carry firearms and have arrest powers.” Platner appears to have been the first type.

“Platner’s inflated description of his harbormaster tenure marks the latest instance of the left-wing Senate candidate and self-described ‘working class Mainer’ misrepresenting his background,” Hasson and Goodman write. “Platner, for example, said he relied on assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs to purchase his home in Sullivan in 2017, but mortgage records show he borrowed $200,000 from his father, a prominent local attorney, to buy the house, the Free Beacon reported. Platner has also said he’s ‘never been close to money and power,’ though he attended an elite Connecticut boarding school that costs upwards of $75,000 a year and is the grandson of a world-famous architect known for designing $20,000 chairs. And while Platner presents himself in campaign materials as a hardscrabble ‘oyster farmer’ … the primary purchaser of Platner’s oysters is a ‘casual fine dining restaurant’ owned by Platner’s mother, financial disclosures show.”

READ MORE: Graham Platner Says He ‘Serves’ as His Maine Town’s Harbormaster. He Held the Largely ‘Clerical’ Role for 18 Months Before Quitting To Campaign.

Dan Osborn (@osbornforne/X)

The “independent” Nebraska Senate candidate who’s running with the Democratic Party’s blessing, Dan Osborn, “has quietly removed all references to abortion from his campaign website as the self-styled centrist seeks to win over conservative voters in the deep red state,” our Andrew Kerr reports.

As recently as March 31, Osborn stated on his campaign website that he opposes “extreme national measures to ban abortion,” saying the federal government isn’t capable of resolving the issue and that efforts should instead be dedicated to reducing unwanted pregnancies (he did not explain how). That language has been removed from Osborn’s policy platform on his campaign website, which now contains no mention of the word “abortion.”

“Osborn’s newfound reluctance to mention abortion in his policy platform clashes with his outspokenness on the issue during his unsuccessful independent 2024 campaign, when he made a surprisingly strong showing against GOP incumbent Deb Fischer,” Kerr writes. “In the lead-up to that year’s elections, many political observers wrongly believed abortion would be a ‘sleeper’ issue that would propel Democrats to victory, even in the Great Plains. Osborn therefore straddled the fence in 2024, saying he was ‘personally pro-life’ while also supporting Congress codifying the standard set by Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case overturned in 2022 that once legalized abortion nationwide. In October 2024, Osborn even threatened to sue Fischer, saying she smeared him by claiming he supports abortion until birth.”

As it turned out, voters in the state overwhelmingly supported a constitutional amendment that banned most abortions after the first trimester and rejected another amendment that would have expanded abortion access in the state. Now, “Osborn’s decision to remove abortion from his policy platform comes as he seeks to broaden his appeal in deep-red Nebraska and defeat the state’s other Republican incumbent, Pete Ricketts. Though Osborn, a mechanic by trade, is running as a blue-collar, populist independent and claims he won’t caucus with either party if he wins his election, he is effectively the Democratic candidate.”

READ MORE: Democrat-Backed Nebraska Senate Hopeful Dan Osborn Quietly Scrubs ‘Abortion’ From His Website, But Still Takes Money From Planned Parenthood Figure

Elsewhere:

Breaking news: The self-described communist who got a Nazi tattoo in Croatia might be of questionable character. We’re talking, of course, about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner now facing yet another embarrassing revelation about his past behavior. Platner’s wife caught him sexting “several women” in the spring of 2025, about a year and a half after their marriage and just months before Platner launched his campaign, the Wall Street Journal reported. He also has an active account dating back to 2016 on Kik, a private messaging app popular with teens that has long been known for its lax user policies and lack of age verification. Platner’s profile photo—which makes it apparent why he was on Kik—is included below (viewer discretion is advised).

Platner responded to the emerging scandal by trotting out his wife to film a sad video statement imploring people to focus on the “real issues.” It didn’t convince at least some Democrats—New Jersey senator Corey Booker, for example, said Sunday that he has “concerns” about Platner. “The guy has questions to answer,” Booker said.

New Jersey Democratic House candidate Adam Hamawy’s association with the “Blind Sheikh” terrorist mastermind behind the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, detailed in the Free Beacon in May, got the New York Times treatment over the weekend in a piece headlined “A Candidate’s Past Ties to a Militant Cleric Are Surfacing in a N.J. House Race.” One of Hamawy’s primary opponents, local mayor Adrian Mapp, told the Times that Hamawy’s “association with the blind sheikh was very telling and it speaks to the character of an individual who has associated with an unsavory character.”

Texas Democrat James Talarico’s apparent girlfriend has been revealed, and nobody was surprised to learn she’s a “‘committed vegan’, yoga buff and cat mom who likes ‘dancing the night away’ at local gay bar Cheer Up Charlies in Austin,” the New York Post reported.

Peace negotiations between the United States and Iran are entering another week after President Donald Trump “sent back changes to the proposed deal” that “insisted on tougher language surrounding Iran’s nuclear commitments and its pledge to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” according to CNN.

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