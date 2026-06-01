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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
Jun 1

Cannot imagine how anyone in their right mind would vote for Platner, the walking contradiction.

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James Whiley's avatar
James Whiley
Jun 1Edited

Osborn should know by now that opinions that are posted on the internet take on a life of their own and defy death. Another democrat, trying to play "moderate" to curry favor with independents. GOP incumbent, Pete Ricketts should exploit this in televised ads to separate fact from fiction.

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