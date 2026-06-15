Darializa Avila Chevalier (Justice Democrats/YouTube)

Zohran Mamdani’s pick to represent New York’s 13th Congressional District, socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier, championed a notorious terrorist convicted of plotting an Israeli supermarket bombing that killed two people, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

“Help Rasmea come home! 💗💗💗,” Chevalier posted to Facebook in December 2014. At the time, Rasmea Odeh was on trial in Detroit for immigration fraud after she was released from an Israeli prison, where she was serving a life sentence, as part of a prisoner swap and illegally entered the United States. Chevalier was helping to raise money for Odeh’s bail so she could get out of immigration jail in Michigan. Odeh was released and then rearrested and deported to Jordan in 2017.

Earlier in 2014, when Chevalier was a student at—where else—Columbia University, she and other members of the school’s now-banned chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine hijacked a rally focused on campus sexual assault to chant “Free Palestine!” When an irritated student complained in a Columbia Spectator letter to the editor, telling SJP to “wait your turn,” an indignant Chevalier responded with her own letter, arguing that the critic, who was Jewish, benefited “from a colonialist power structure” and “placed two Palestinian students’ safety on this campus and back home at risk.”

Chevalier was also a cofounder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the militant group behind the 2024 encampment. It supports “armed resistance“ and recently called for “Death to America.” As a Spectator contributor, Chevalier wrote op-eds supporting “mattress girl”—who walked around Columbia’s campus dragging a mattress to symbolize a rape accusation against a male student that was later debunked—and revealed that she stopped straightening her hair at the age of 15 because she realized it was “a testament to my internalized racism.”

“Chevalier, according to a poll conducted for Justice Democrats by Data for Progress, is narrowly leading a tight primary race with incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat to represent the overwhelmingly Democratic 13th district, which covers Upper Manhattan and the western Bronx,” including portions of Columbia’s campus, Levine writes. “Mamdani backed Chevalier late in the race, breaking a reported handshake agreement with Espaillat to either endorse him or remain neutral in the contest. Espaillat supports Israel—the 13th district has a large, Modern Orthodox Jewish community—which may have put him at odds with the fiercely anti-Israel mayor.”

READ MORE: Socialist in Tight House Race Showered Convicted Palestinian Terrorist With Love and Praise, Taunted Jewish Student Who Objected To Her Disruptive, Anti-Israel Agitating

Graham Platner (X/@JessicaCostescu), Ron Klain (Getty Images), Airbnb logo (Wikimedia Commons)

Home rental giant Airbnb has no comment about the decision of its chief legal officer, former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain, to offer up defenses for Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo.

Klain described criticism of Platner’s tattoo as a “partisan attack” and argued that the ink was nothing more than an attempt to remember “fallen commrades [sic],” reports our Peter Hasson. Even Platner hasn’t offered up that explanation.

One of the most senior members of the Democratic Party, Klain joined Airbnb in January 2024, less than a year after he left the Biden White House, and has quietly advised left-wing Democrats while working for the company, including Mamdani and Platner. Last week, he climbed into the comments of an Instagram post from the Republican Jewish Coalition—which called on Schumer to withdraw support for Platner—to explain away Platner’s tattoo.

“The tattoo was a skull and crossbones to remember his fallen commrades [sic] from his service in Afghanistan,” Klain said, offering an explanation that Platner himself has never given and that is factually inaccurate—Platner was serving in Iraq when he got the tattoo while on leave from the Marine Corps in Croatia and had not yet served in Afghanistan. Two of Platner’s ex-girlfriends, meanwhile, have said he acknowledged the skull-and-crossbones tattoo was a “Totenkopf,” or “Death’s Head” symbol worn by Nazi SS officers, though Platner has said he did not know of the tattoo’s meaning until after he launched his Senate campaign.

Airbnb has not made any public statement about Klain’s remark and did not respond to a request for comment. Its silence may draw accusations of hypocrisy since the company was outspoken against the pro-Trump political activity of cofounder Joe Gebbia, whose work with DOGE prompted a statement from Airbnb noting that Gebbia “has not had an operating role at the company since July 2022, and his personal views don’t reflect the view of Airbnb or Airbnb.org.” Such sentiments have not applied to the many liberal operatives who have joined the company, like former Obama White House press secretary turned Airbnb head of global policy Jay Carney, who during an October 2024 CNN panel declared Trump unfit for office.

READ MORE: No Comment From Airbnb as Chief Legal Officer Ron Klain Defends Graham Platner’s Nazi Tattoo—After Company Distanced Itself From a Co-Founder’s Work With Trump Administration

Elsewhere:

A New York magazine report on the Bidens’ desperate bid to stay relevant reveals that the money’s gone dry. Former Biden White House officials were steamed when they were forced to pick up their own tabs at a “Biden-Harris White House reunion” in November. When Dr. Jill and two aides arrived, one Biden alum told the magazine, it was like “going back to your hometown Arby’s and seeing your high-school bully working behind the counter.”

The Justice Department signed off on Paramount Skydance’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, so David Ellison and Bari Weiss are closing in on CNN. Some in the media industry “fear the merger could trigger another wave of layoffs in an industry already reeling,” Politico reported. Oh no!

Here we go again: Asked by NBC News whether House Democrats plan to impeach President Donald Trump if they secure a majority this November, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said, “We haven’t ruled anything in or ruled anything out in terms of accountability.”

Trump’s Venezuela operation yielded results over the weekend, when the United States took out a top leader of the drug cartel and terrorist organization Tren de Aragua in a move that was “coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well,” according to Trump.

Check out our full Monday lineup below.