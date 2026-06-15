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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
1d

Better wake up New York but it is probably too late! Sharia Law next?

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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
11h

No lies detected.

I'm Graham. I am like you, just with a Nazi SS Concentration Camp Guard Tattoo.

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/im-graham-i-am-like-you-just-with

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