The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BruceS in NJ's avatar
BruceS in NJ
15h

The Washington Beacon lying is nothing new!

Reply
Share
Debkin's avatar
Debkin
15h

The government is really skilled at slum housing. They could again raise taxes go into debt alter zoning and just build more of it without outright stealing from landlords.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture