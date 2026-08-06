The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
20h

It is really disturbing to see government officials singling out private citizens to make them targets for the mob. That our elite universities are producing this kind of trash means we have truly entered a dark age in terms of liberal arts education… we aren’t producing citizens; rather, we are producing enemies of civilization, and their success means we are inching closer to civil war.

Reply
Share
Karen's avatar
Karen
1d

It's not the Democratic primary, Democratic senator, Democratic representative, etc. It's Democrat primary, Democrat senator, Democrat representative.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture