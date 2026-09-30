Zohran Mamdani speaking at a May 11, 2021 rally to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a strategy to combat antisemitism that was immediately denounced by major Jewish organizations, who said Mamdani’s own anti-Israel rhetoric is part of the problem his plan fails to confront, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

The UJA-Federation of New York, the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, and the New York Board of Rabbis issued a joint statement blasting the plan. “It fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated: rhetoric that demonizes and delegitimizes Israel inevitably leads to the targeting of Jewish New Yorkers,” the groups said.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt was similarly critical. “Security grants do not substitute for moral clarity,” he said, arguing that Mamdani’s “actions or inactions only serve to help fuel antisemitism in NYC.” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, was more direct: “Mamdani, you fan the flames and then shout ‘fire.’ You are the one who kindled the hatred in New York City against Jews!”

Mamdani rolled out the strategy with a nearly 5,000-word press release featuring supportive quotes from 38 politicians and community activists, many of them anti-Israel activists. Absent from the list was NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch, whom Stoll calls “the sole member of the Mamdani administration with a scintilla of credibility in the mainstream Jewish community.”

Stoll writes:

Mayors under whom the Jewish community in New York City flourished—Ed Koch, Rudolph Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg—didn’t need some elaborate office for combating antisemitism. There’s a case for simply scrapping the entire operation. The best thing for the Jews is pretty much the best thing for other New Yorkers—a pro-growth, tough-on-crime approach combined with aggressive surveillance of institutions that might pose terrorist threats. When I was a partner in a New York-based newspaper that faced a threat, Bloomberg’s police commissioner, Ray Kelly, had so many heavily armed personnel on our doorstep to protect us that my biggest worry was whether there was any ammunition remaining for the troops deployed at the time in Afghanistan and Iraq. And those were just the visible measures. Mamdani’s strategy promises “listening sessions” and “listening to constituents.” Maybe if Mamdani listens enough he will discover that, aside from a smattering of fringe figures, the Jewish community in his own city detests him. And for good reason. He, his father, and his wife have aligned themselves with those who would wipe the Jewish state of Israel off the map, while also aiming to eradicate the free market economy and associated system of strong property rights and rule of law in which American Jews have prospered.

READ MORE: Mamdani Strategy on Protecting Jews Is Denounced by Jews

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says expanding health care access and lowering costs is a “top priority.” But the Washington Democrat does not provide health coverage to her campaign staffers, and a former mechanic at the auto shop she co-owns with her husband says the business didn’t offer health coverage either, the Free Beacon’s Ethan Barton reports.

“When I was there we did not have health care,” said Colton Stender, who worked full-time at Dean’s Car Care from 2016 to 2019. “I’m pretty damn sure that no one else was.” A 2021 job listing for the shop did not list health insurance as a benefit.

Campaign finance filings show spending on other forms of insurance, including liability and workers’ compensation, but no direct payments for a group health plan. Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign also pays Gusto, which can administer employee benefits, though the filings do not specify what services it provides. Her 2022 and 2024 campaigns show a similar pattern.

That stands in stark contrast to Gluesenkamp Perez’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. “No one should have to choose between groceries and medicine, or delay care because they’re worried about the next bill,” a February fundraising email said. The following month, Gluesenkamp Perez pledged to keep “fighting to expand access and lower costs” because “all of us deserve access to affordable, quality health care.”

“The disconnect between her stated concerns about health care and her refusal to provide coverage for her campaign staff comes as she faces what’s expected to be a difficult bid to hold her swing seat in Washington’s Third Congressional District,” Barton writes. “It’s also the latest example of Gluesenkamp Perez—whose political brand revolves around relating to the financial burdens her working-class and small business-owner constituents face—making statements that are at odds with her record.”

Gluesenkamp Perez has routinely used her auto shop to portray herself as a hands-on, blue-collar worker, running campaign ads and posting footage depicting her inspecting auto parts and sliding out from underneath cars. But a since-deleted portion of the shop’s website said she worked “mostly behind the scenes managing the business side of Dean’s” and “enjoys making spreadsheets and burning the cookies for our holiday gift boxes.”

READ MORE: Rep Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Says Expanding Health Care Access Is ‘Top Priority’ But Doesn’t Provide Coverage For Campaign Staff

William Lawrence (@WeWill2026/X)

Far-left Michigan House candidate William Lawrence called America a “shithole country” and posted an upside-down American flag in since-deleted social media posts, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports. In a January 2021 post, Lawrence complained that Americans were expected to keep working despite the “mass dieoff” caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Shithole country,” he wrote. Months later, he posted the upside-down flag and warned that “democracy in the USA is on the brink.”

Lawrence is challenging Republican Rep. Tom Barrett in one of the country’s most closely watched House races. “The high-profile contest has increased scrutiny of the long record of anti-American and leftist rhetoric by Lawrence, who let his Democratic Socialist party membership lapse last month,” Ross writes.

On his podcast in 2024, Lawrence called for “destroying the American way of life,” said America should “redistribute all the land and all the money” to make up for its “evil deeds,” and described the fatal collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge as a “climate activist’s dream.” Lawrence launched his campaign last August at an event with a convicted pedophile who served 14 years in prison for raping his 12-year-old half-sister and whom Lawrence employed at his tenants union, the Free Beacon reported.

READ MORE: Left-Wing House Candidate William Lawrence Called America a ‘Shithole Country,’ Posted Upside-Down American Flag

Elsewhere:

Nikole Hannah-Jones’s husband is standing by the couple’s decision to send their daughter to a failing public school for political reasons, even after his wife admitted she was “overcome with regret” and owed their daughter an apology. Faraji Hannah-Jones told the New York Post that “we don’t regret the choice” and predicted his wife would be remembered alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil-rights icons. The Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles isn’t convinced, likening the interview to “a hostage video recorded under duress.” Stiles notes that Faraji originally opposed the school choice, warning against “experimenting with our child based on our idealism about public schools.” “Rarely in the course of human marriage has a husband ever been so vindicated,” Stiles writes.

Home Depot cofounder Ken Langone told a crowd at NYU’s Catholic Center that the Bible is the best business textbook, credited his Catholic faith with guiding his career, and challenged capitalism’s critics to “bring it on.” The billionaire also recalled considering the Marine Corps while attending Bucknell during the Korean War. “Eisenhower screwed me up—he ended the war,” Langone said. “Why the hell would I want to go into the Marine Corps? There’s nobody to kill.” The Marines’ loss was capitalism’s gain.

On Sunday, left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed railed against a political system that allows “corporations to buy and sell politicians” and called for getting “Money out of politics.” On Monday, El-Sayed attended a fundraiser at the West Hollywood home of Jeffrey Soros, nephew of billionaire George Soros, where guests could contribute up to $57,800 to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund. The host committee also included former Obama bros Jon Favreau, Ben Rhodes, and Tommy Vietor. Jeffrey Soros is president of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans, founded by his parents. El-Sayed received the fellowship in 2012.

One of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s international affairs officials spent years working with an activist group that partnered with organizations tied to the sprawling influence network of Shanghai-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, Jewish Insider reports. Gianpaolo Baiocchi, a deputy commissioner in Mamdani’s Office of International Affairs, was a member of Defend Democracy in Brazil, which worked with Singham-linked groups including the People’s Forum, Code Pink, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. After joining City Hall, Baiocchi brought the group into his office for a formal meeting in July. The Free Beacon reported in June that Singham-funded nonprofits have pushed messages aimed at undermining U.S. AI and data-center development while echoing Chinese government talking points.

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