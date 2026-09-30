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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Sep 30

Mamdani protecting the Jewish people? That would be like Sylvester watching Tweety Bird! Oh wait, they are Looney Tunes, so I guess Mamdani would fit right in!

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JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
Sep 30

If Mamdani had his way, he would line the Jews up and shoot them, or run them through the gas chamber, or maybe just cut their heads off. He really doesn't care as long as they are dead. Remember, from the river(Jordan) to the sea(Mediterranean), that is what it means.

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