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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
1h

I read you every week, and I am working on learning the skill of not taking politics so seriously. However, this week's post contains a lot that is menacing (aside from the good news on Kennedy). Mamdani's mad tea party seems to be a signal that the rot has gained its stride and will possibly increase at non-linear speeds. With your help, and a little help from my friends, I'll keep trying to keep smiling. Thanks for your good work.

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Vernon Harris's avatar
Vernon Harris
28m

I'm having a very hard time understanding how there are so many stupid New Yorkers . And now their stupidity is affecting other states and municipality's . Is this the new generations ? God help us ! How many men and women have given their lives to keep us free and DEMOCRATIC ? I'm 83 years OLD , I like living but I don't care to live long enough to see where this is leading us ! WHY CAN'T WE FIX STUPID ? Is this how we cerebrate 250 years of being AMERICAN'S .

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