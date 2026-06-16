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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
8hEdited

Mamdani’s version of Globalize the Intifada

“… And the answer is: because he’s not building a positive program. He’s not trying to build prosperity. He’s trying to tear something down." They mean to replace those people with people who will listen to their increasingly bizarre ethnic and religious appeals. They are arsonists—and they will make common cause with anyone willing to light the match."

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-133331988

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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
9h

I didn't notice the riots because I don't care about those who vote for commies and get what they want, good and hard. I won't care when some hard lads burn down NYC's new slumlords' illegal-alien-criminal housing formerly known as hotels, either (see also: Belfast). Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. Selah.

Remember when the talk was of a "new normal", during lockdowns? We're past those psyops, and here we are: small solipsistic silos accelerating their localized self-annihilation, blatantly stealing elections and burning down everything within reach, lit. or fig., impotently loathing and flailing against our broad and great land, where Freddy the German, Elsa the Swede, and Shaun the Scot wander with unmitigated delight in the casual embrace of everyday America, among makers and doers, generous, solid, sane. Normal old-school decency with a slight edge (no step on snek).

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