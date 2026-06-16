Damaged school buses are seen after being set on fire in Times Square following the New York Knicks’ first NBA championship win in 53 years on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via AP)

Residents of Zohran Mamdani’s New York City reacted to the Knicks’ championship with an orgy of violence that included torching school buses, bashing police vehicles, and attacking cops. The city’s politicians and press gave the rioters the “fiery but mostly peaceful” treatment, Free Beacon senior writer Ira Stoll notes.

Mamdani said it’s “unacceptable when we see violence, whether it’s directed at those around them or at police officers” but chalked it up to behavior from “a select few who acted in a way that does not represent who we are as a city.” New York governor Kathy Hochul said the “vast, vast, vast majority of people who came out to celebrate did so peacefully,” which “is technically true but also precisely the kind of spin we saw on display from so many in 2020 to deflect attention from the criminality they could see with their own eyes,” writes Stoll. The New York Times published an article reporting that a “teenager was shot, school buses were set on fire and four people were slashed or stabbed as tens of thousands of people swarmed the area around Madison Square Garden in a chaotic all-night celebration of the Knicks’ championship win,” but the piece did not make the print newspaper, which instead included a different article that said the “Knicks brought joy, unity, and a sense of merry to New York.” Stoll writes:

The reaction demonstrated what a former senator from New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, once described as “defining deviancy down.” It also illuminated the double standards. Had the perpetrators been disappointed 2020 Trump voters, or Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria, the denunciations of unprecedented and unconscionable political violence would have been torrential, and the effort to depict them as unrepresentative would have been mocked. Instead, the Knicks fans got the “mostly peaceful” treatment like Black Lives Matter protesters. It was reminiscent of the Times reporting taking care to mention Graham Platner’s ex-girlfriends who describe the Democratic Senate candidate from Maine “as a fun and caring partner … they felt safe with him.” Moynihan’s “defining deviancy down“ essay, which appeared in the Winter 1993 issue of The American Scholar, includes a category called “normalizing.” Moynihan observes, “Here we are dealing with the popular psychological notion of ‘denial.’” Said Moynihan, “our response is curiously passive.” He quotes a New York judge, Edwin Torres: “A society that loses its sense of outrage is doomed to extinction.” Whether with respect to Hamas terrorism or marauders burning buses and assaulting cops, Mamdani’s approach aims at diminishing our sense of outrage at criminality, redirecting the anger instead against prosperity. Don’t fall for it, or your bus may be the next one to wind up in flames.

READ MORE: Mamdani’s New York City Had a Riot and Barely Anyone Noticed

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has boasted that he “rebuilt” a troubled Detroit-area juvenile detention facility “from the studs” while serving as the county’s health chief. Court filings, whistleblower reports, and state health records tell a different story, the Free Beacon‘s Alana Goodman reports.

In March 2023, shortly after El-Sayed became director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services, he declared an “emergency” public health order that put him in charge of the facility and provided him with millions of tax dollars to improve it. When the county lifted the emergency order in June 2023, El-Sayed said he had addressed the facility’s most pressing issue—overcrowding—and was moving on to other initiatives like “mental health treatment.” State investigators disagreed. They revoked the facility’s full operational license in September 2023, placing it on probationary status after finding that the facility was “flooded with sewage and garbage” as well as “dried feces and bodily fluids,” records show. Rooms went months without being cleaned and juvenile inmates were “not able to brush their teeth daily or shower,” according to the investigators.

El-Sayed left the county health department in April 2025, but not before the facility faced additional allegations of abuse. Two nurses who were hired during El-Sayed’s tenure sued the county in December 2023, alleging that they were fired after reporting concerns about improper medical treatment. Months later, in April 2024, a female “juvenile detention specialist” at the facility was arrested for sexually assaulting two male detainees, one aged 16 and the other aged 17. One of the victims sued the detention center last month; his complaint cites El-Sayed’s “public health emergency order,” along with the whistleblower complaints and assault allegations that followed it, as proof that the county “fostered an atmosphere and widespread culture of deliberate indifference to the protection of … civil rights.”

“The records contradict comments El-Sayed has made as a Senate candidate running in a tight Democratic primary against congresswoman Haley Stevens and state senator Mallory McMorrow,” writes Goodman. “El-Sayed—who, unlike his opponents, has not served in elected office—has cited his time overseeing the facility as proof of his governance chops, arguing that he took over the jail during a state of ‘emergency,’ transforming its operations. ‘We worked with the county executive to declare a public health state of emergency. For three months we rebuilt from the ground up the operations in that facility,’ El-Sayed told the Michigan Chronicle in May. ‘We upgraded the food quality three times over.’ Days later, he tweeted that he ‘led the rebuild from the studs.’”

READ MORE: ‘Flooded With Sewage and Garbage’: Michigan’s El-Sayed Says He ‘Rebuilt’ a Troubled Detroit-Area Juvenile Jail. Records Say Otherwise.

Abigail Spanberger (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

When “moderate” Democratic governor Abigail Spanberger opted to reenter Virginia into a controversial green energy program, she said the move was about “lowering bills for families who need help most.” A new filing from the state’s main electricity provider says the program will cost Virginians nearly $1.2 billion over the next two years, our Thomas Catenacci reports.

The electricity provider, Dominion, calculated the price tag based on the number of “allowances” it will be forced to buy under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to account for the carbon emissions stemming from its power plants. Dominion said the $1.2 billion will be applied to residential bills in the form of a surcharge, increasing the average Virginian household’s electric bill by about 7.5 percent. Virginia’s State Corporation Commission must approve that surcharge—which Dominion’s director of strategic planning called “significant”—before Dominion can implement it.

“Spanberger’s Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, had pulled Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in 2022, calling it a hidden and ‘regressive’ tax that disproportionately impacted lower-income families,” but Spanberger rejoined it shortly after entering the governor’s mansion, Catenacci writes. “The projected cost increase is a black eye for Spanberger, who made energy affordability a central pillar of her gubernatorial campaign last year. It also cuts against her promises that the RGGI would lower the amount that low-income Virginians pay. Based on Dominion’s projects, all Virginians will pay more.”

READ MORE: ‘Moderate’ Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s Decision To Reenter Virginia Into Controversial Green Energy Program Could Increase Virginians’ Electric Bills by $1.2 Billion

Additional reading:

Federal agents “have questioned friends and associates of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and his wife,” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as part of a series of probes that appear to be focused on her various nonprofit groups and finances, the New York Times reported. Though Newsom denounced the probe as politically motivated, the investigations “had been initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, not launched by officials in Washington,” according to the Times.

What could the feds be investigating? Reporting from our Andrew Kerr on Siebel Newsom’s lucrative nonprofit network provides clues. Kerr reported last July that Gov. Newsom requested a major California Native American tribe, Graton Rancheria, contribute $500,000 to one of his wife’s charities, the California Partners Project, a few months before his office sent an August 2024 letter to the Biden administration urging it to reject a proposed casino project from one of the tribe’s rivals. When the Biden administration approved the project anyway, Newsom asked Graton Rancheria to contribute another $500,000 to his wife’s charity—then sued the Trump administration in a last-ditch attempt to block the rival casino. One ethics watchdog told Kerr at the time that Newsom’s behavior was “very troubling and likely warrants further investigation by authorities.” Read more from Kerr on what could have sparked the probes here.

The New York Times launched a review of embattled columnist Nick Kristof’s articles after Semafor reported that Kristof “wrote favorably” about a number of prominent individuals who contributed to his failed campaign for Oregon governor without disclosing their contributions.

America is approaching its 250th birthday. How do Democrats feel about it? Not very good, according to a new NBC News poll, which found that just 29 percent of Democrats are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American, compared with 90 percent of Republicans.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.