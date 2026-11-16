Zohran Mamdani announces he is “disbanding the SRG.” (Screengrab)

New York area police unions and politicians are denouncing Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to disband the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, a police unit that had both counterterrorism and protest-response functions.

The Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s political home, hailed it as a first step toward abolishing the police entirely.

Mamdani, who appeared frequently at anti-Israel protests before becoming mayor, announced the decision in a video posted to social media that featured him alongside Chi Ossé, a New York City Council member and a member of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America who was arrested in April in a property ownership dispute and also reportedly detained in September protesting against an appearance in New York by the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Ossé posted a picture of himself clashing with police and the words “Free Palestine. Netanyahu burn in hell.”

The president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, a union that represents officers in New York City, Patrick Hendry, said, “Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who just want a safe and orderly city.”

“Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he’s willing to put your safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base. So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours,” Hendry said.

The president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, Scott Munro, was also harsh. “Mayor Mamdani campaigned on the baseless notion that the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group was the problem. In reality, these brave men and women in blue have held the line against dangerous radicals who threaten public safety. Disbanding this vital unit proves just how disconnected City Hall is from the realities of policing New York City,” he said. “With diminished crowd control capabilities, NYPD detectives will now be pulled away from investigating crimes and seeking justice for victims to help police the hundreds of protests across our city. That’s not making New Yorkers safer.”

The president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, Vincent Vallelong, also panned the mayor’s decision, criticizing Mamdani for “betting on civilian ‘dialogue’ to keep protests safe.”

“Unarmed civilians cannot talk a determined attacker out of detonating a bomb,” Vallelong said. “I fear this approach will embolden violent agitators to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations, putting protesters, police and bystanders at risk.” He asked, “How many lives need to be lost to prove this experiment is flawed? The answer should be none.”

Police on Long Island also denounced Mamdani’s decision. “This decision sides with rioters and protesters and threatens the safety of the community and Police Officers,” a social media post from the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association said.

A congresswoman from New York, Nicole Malliotakis, posted that Mamdani “should listen to the men and women of law enforcement who are sounding the alarm. The worst thing for NYC is a radical socialist politician who thinks he knows better than the officers actually doing the job.”

A New York City Councilwoman, Inna Vernikov, said Mamdani “has NO answers for who will protect New Yorkers from terrorist threats, and he clearly likes it that way. His stunt sends a strong message to agitators & terrorists: you are welcome in NYC!”

The mayor’s announcement came the Monday morning following a convention of the New York City chapter of DSA, at which the group passed a resolution urging Mamdani to disband the Strategic Response Group as part of what the DSA described as “a multi-year campaign to end racist and classist policing, and invest in community alternatives.” The national DSA platform adopted in 2026 includes a demand for “fully abolishing the police,” along with “public ownership”—by which they mean government seizure from the existing shareholders—”of the largest corporations and essential industries.”

The New York City DSA chapter, which functions as the base for Mamdani and for a cadre of extreme-left Mamdani-aligned politicians including Ossé and newly elected members of Congress Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, hailed the mayor’s announcement as “a historic step toward a different approach to public safety.”

In the video with Ossé, which had garnered 11 million views on X in six hours after being released, Mamdani claims that the unit “was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated.” Yet while they may be “not the same,” they are also closely related. Some of the anti-Israel protests are funded and promoted by terror-sponsoring nations such as Iran. The U.S. director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, said in July 2024 that the U.S. intelligence community has “observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters.” Other large public events in New York, such as parades or the marathon, could be targets for terrorist attacks. So insisting on a total separation between counterterrorism and policing large public events could be counterproductive, even risky.

In the video, Mamdani says “trained officers can be called upon to come make arrests, including for those engaging in civil disobedience.” Then, with an attempt at comic timing and self-deprecation that winds up just seeming smug, he turns to Ossé: “we both know something about that.”

Instead of the police’s Strategic Response Group, protests will now be met with a non-police “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division,” part of the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety. A police “First Amendment Support Team,” part of the Community Affairs Bureau, will also be on hand at demonstrations.

In an interview with N.J. Burkett of New York’s ABC News affiliate, the New York City police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, downplayed the significance of the changes. Tisch is the only person in the Mamdani administration with a scintilla of credibility, and she has kept crime levels at historic lows. “Nothing would change,” Tisch said in the interview, promising New Yorkers the “same response that they are accustomed to.”

“I would never compromise on security for New Yorkers,” Tisch said.

In a press release from the mayor’s office that will get seen by a lot fewer people than the Ossé video, Tisch said, “I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements. I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department.”

READ MORE: Mayor Mamdani ‘Sides With Rioters,’ Disbands Strategic Police Unit