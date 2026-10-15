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Robert
Oct 15

Of course he found inspiration from a multiple rapist. Its muslimhood.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 15

These Muslims are a bunch of degenerates! "Demorats" are probably gone, but Americans better wake up!

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