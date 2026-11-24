Brad Lander (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images), Jesse Myerson (LinkedIn), Jenna Jaffe (LinkedIn), Laura Hatalsky (openmarketsinstitute.org)

Brad Lander ousted incumbent Democratic congressman Dan Goldman in a primary campaign that centered on criticizing Goldman’s support for Israel. Now he’s putting together a staff of radical leftists, from a chief of staff who boosted calls to abolish the Senate, a “commie pinko” communications director who called for Elon Musk’s execution, and an immigration director who wants to “prosecute ICE,” the Free Beacon’s Ethan Barton and Collin Anderson report.

Lander’s incoming chief is Laura Hatalsky, who worked for Senate Democrats’ communications arm under Chuck Schumer but doesn’t appear fond of her time in the upper chamber—in 2022, she reposted a tweet from a Washington University political science professor reading, “It is long past time to move on abolishing the US Senate or stripping it of its major legislative powers.” Hatalsky has also taken aim at the “racist” Electoral College. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she wrote, “Forget postal banking. What we need are postal abortions,” and, “Imma get a bunch of sodomy in before it’s illegal.”

Hatalsky’s soon-to-be colleague in Lander’s office, communications director Jesse Myerson, hosted the left-wing podcast Disorderly Conduct from 2013 to 2016. He has since deleted the episodes, understandably so—his cohost referred to him as a “known commie pinko,” and he defended Mao Zedong, arguing that the “enormous amount of death” the late Chinese dictator caused “actually was an instance of like ideally communist or like communism-driven policy resulting in mass death.” Myerson is less fond of Elon Musk; in February, he responded to a call from Musk for a “common culture” in America by writing, “Rank Naziism from a man who deserves no kinder a fate than Ribbentrop or Göring,” a reference to a pair of powerful Nazi war criminals who were sentenced to death by hanging.

Rounding out Lander’s team is deputy director for immigration Jenna Jaffe, whose LinkedIn bio features a bright red banner image reading, “PROSECUTE ICE.”

Lander ran against Goldman, a fellow anti-Trump liberal, as a staunch ally of socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani and attacked Goldman’s support for Israel as a Jewish state and U.S. ally. His hires are a reflection of the radical nature of the anti-Israel Left. Myerson, for example, has accused the Israeli government of genocide and ethnic cleansing and argued that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “made something like the October 7 attacks inevitable.” He has also called to “shutter the CIA and the FBI and the NSA and ICE” and likened the nationwide Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 to “slave uprisings.”

READ MORE: Meet Brand Lander’s Radical Staff, From a Chief Who Boosted Calls To Abolish the Senate to a ‘Commie Pinko’ Comms Director Who Called for Elon Musk’s Execution

Anthony Del Signore and “Sofia” (L) and Wes Moore (R)

The only man who claims to have seen Maryland governor Wes Moore come under enemy fire in Afghanistan is an ex-Marine now living in Thailand who says he’s blown most of his savings—and lost his job—on a much younger Russian woman who streams herself online almost daily, masturbating for paying “fans” weirdos , the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

Moore took a victory lap last week after the ex-Marine, Anthony Del Signore, released a statement saying he was part of a convoy with Moore that took fire from an Afghan mountainside. He’s an interesting character witness for Moore, a likely 2028 presidential contender facing credible allegations that he lied about leading troops in combat. A self-styled content creator, Del Signore posts copiously on social media about his “#agegap” romance, including erotically charged videos like the one he published Saturday showing him making out with his Russian girlfriend, “Sofia.” She has her own quirks, having spent that same Saturday livestreaming on the X-rated website Chaturbate under the username girl_next_door19, where she charges users upwards of $300 to activate her remote-controlled dildo.

“Before he departed Virginia for Thailand last year—leaving behind an ex-wife and two young children—Del Signore was an FBI agent who worked on Operation Arctic Frost, the Biden administration’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election that was ultimately folded into Jack Smith’s probe,” Kerr writes. “Del Signore says he resigned from the FBI because of his online love for Sofia, who he says didn’t disclose her first or last name to him until several months into their relationship.”

Two Army officers who worked with Moore in Afghanistan have said Moore was never involved in a firefight, as the Democrat has claimed. Del Signore, then, stands out as the only person to date who has provided a first-person account of Moore coming under enemy fire in Afghanistan “outside the wire,” or off-base. He released his statement as he searched for a way to postpone his financial demise and keep up his life in Thailand with “Sofia,” whose full name is not public and who has drained Del Signore’s savings. “When I met Sofia, I had about $1.2 million invested. Today, I have about $230,000 left. That’s almost a million dollars of difference,” Del Signore said in a video posted in September. “I’d say about half of that difference was spent on Sofia and our relationship.”

READ MORE: Meet the Only Vet Who Claims He Saw Wes Moore in Combat: A Broke ‘Content Creator’ in Thailand Who’s Blowing His Life Savings on a Russian, Porn-Performing Camgirl

Left to right: Decart founders Moshe Shalev, Dean Leitersdorf, and Orian Leitersdorf (Company handout photo)

Amazon is acquiring Decart, a three-year-old Israeli technology startup, and hiring its three founders, the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced Monday. The move “is a tribute to the remarkable resilience and strength of Israel’s technology sector in the aftermath of the war that began with the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes. “It’s also a reminder that those boycotting or divesting from Israel will be missing out on some opportunities to make real money.”

“The company was officially registered on September 7, 2023. A month later, both founders were called up for reserve duty and remained there for months,” according to a report in Calcalist I quoted when I wrote about Decart in November 2025. The company was discussed at a conference at Harvard Business School on a panel moderated by Harvard’s Paul Gompers, who wrote a business school case about the company. Today, after the deal was announced, Meyer said the company “built one of the most impressive AI research labs in the world. A lot of it from Tel Aviv, through a war.” He added, “Today Decart joins Amazon. I think this will be looked back on as one of the most strategically important acquisitions in many, many years.” Israel has no shortage of problems—political uncertainty, Arab and fervently Orthodox populations who avoid army service, lots of enemies around the world. Yet somehow it keeps racking up the wins. When was the last time you heard about an Egyptian or Lebanese or Saudi or Jordanian tech startup that sold for $7.5 billion? The International Monetary Fund projects Israel to have 4.5 percent real GDP growth in 2026, with inflation at 1.8 percent, putting it on track to become the world’s 25th largest economy. Decart’s website describes the company as having “a little over a hundred people across Tel Aviv, New York, and San Francisco.” For comparison’s sake, the market capitalization of the New York Times Company, a 175-year-old company with about 6,000 employees, is about $11 billion.

READ MORE: Israeli AI Startup Is Bought by Amazon for $7.5 Billion

In other news:

Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, is resigning from Congress after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” that he engaged in “unwelcome sexual conduct” with a female aide. The committee said Gomez’s behavior could qualify as “criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse.”

Was that wrong? A longtime aide to Ilhan Omar, deputy district director Ali Isse, helped the mostly Somali Feeding Our Future fraudsters get state regulators off their backs as his wife received nearly $200,000 in payments from businesses tied to the fraud scheme, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Isse told the paper he had “nothing to say about it.”

Zohran Mamdani is “scared” ahead of his surgery scheduled for later this week to repair his Achilles heel, which he tore playing soccer against journalists. No, that’s not an Andrew Stiles parody.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a nationwide adult education program founded by a major supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes, has canceled a class on Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza scheduled for next semester at its George Mason University branch after the Free Beacon reported on the instructor’s support for anti-Israel violence and his participation in the notorious Gaza “flotillas” linked to Hamas.

Buckle up: The Democratic National Committee released its 2028 presidential primary debate plan on Monday. It includes 12 debates—starting as early as June—featuring up to 20 candidates. The party will also incorporate “creators and influencers into the debate process,” the DNC said, without explaining how exactly they would be incorporated.

Those debates are likely to feature California governor Gavin Newsom, who signed legislation allowing some Golden State cities to charge as much as 12 percent sales taxes on everyday purchases. The tax will kick in next year and cost residents up to $103 million annually. “The first thing I think of: greed or mismanagement,” one resident of the Los Angeles suburb San Gabriel told the New York Post.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.