Brett Erickson touts the many outlets he's featured in. (Screenshot / X)

Around the start of the Iran war, a Trump-bashing “sanctions expert,” Brett Erickson, began appearing in media outlets across the country, from the New York Times and Washington Post to Politico and Bloomberg. The Post alone has quoted him 16 times since March, while Politico recently quoted him slamming the administration for sanctioning Turkish and Indian entities that support Iran. The 29-year-old Erickson has used the attention to market himself as “among the most widely published financial crime and geopolitical experts of his generation.” And yet he has little professional expertise in those areas, a Free Beacon review found. In reality, he has racked up a litany of impressive-sounding credentials through expensive online certifications.

Erickson had relatively short stints in unrelated jobs, working as a service associate at Fidelity, an investment adviser at Charles Schwab, and a financial adviser at JP Morgan. Now he says he’s the managing principal of Obsidian Risk Advisers, which provides “discreet high-level advisory in financial crime, reputational risk, and institutional compliance.” The firm’s website features pictures of a corporate boardroom overlooking Manhattan. Its principal office is registered at a single-family home in Arizona. Erickson declined to comment on whether the firm has any employees aside from himself.

He claims to be a Certified Fraud Examiner, though the credential requires candidates to have two years of “professional experience in a field either directly or indirectly related to the detection or deterrence of fraud.” Anyone with a bachelor’s degree can take the written portion of the exam, and Erickson is a 2020 graduate of the mostly online Grand Canyon University. The other credentials Erickson touts require no professional experience and are a series of certifications that can be purchased following the passage of a brief written test. Erickson, for example, says that he’s a certified specialist in anti-money laundering, a credential that can be earned through a series of six online courses for $2,095.

I asked Erickson—a prolific tweeter who has declared that “Israel is our enemy”—whether he has ever worked on sanctions, compliance, or fraud investigation. He said he had “no interest in wasting my time engaging with what appears to be a lazy attempt at a hit piece” and that his “expertise is a matter of public record, reflected in extensive expert quotes published by the Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, Axios, Politico, The Hill, Al Jazeera, Al-Monitor, and Radio Free Europe, alongside television and radio appearances with NewsNation, BBC, and NPR.” Indeed.

READ MORE: Meet the Media’s Favorite ‘Sanctions Expert’: A 29-Year-Old With a Raft of Online Certifications and Little Real-World Experience

A former State Department official and an ex-CBS News journalist have signed on as foreign agents of Al Jazeera Media to help the Qatar-funded news network “respond to reputational issues” and “reach more U.S. viewers” as part of an ambitious five-year global expansion plan, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Burson Group, a New York-based firm owned by the British PR giant WPP, registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent of Al Jazeera. Five Burson executives will work for the Qatar-backed network, including former State Department official Eric Watnik and Sean Gallitz, who worked as a producer and campaign reporter at CBS News until 2021. Al Jazeera will pay $1 million a year to Burson to “build awareness and understanding among American audiences, news media, policymakers and distribution partners” for Al Jazeera English, the network’s English-language channel. The firm will conduct “outreach to U.S. journalists and news outlets” and arrange briefings for “U.S. policymakers, congressional offices, think tanks and other policy audiences” to help the Qatari outlet “respond to reputational issues,” the contract says.

The deal appears to be part of Al Jazeera’s ambitious global expansion project to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its launch. Issa Ali, the head of Al Jazeera Media Group, announced last month that the network would target expansion in the United States, Africa and Asia. “The U.S. market is obviously one of our top priorities,” Ali said.

“Al Jazeera—once the go-to destination for al Qaeda to send its beheading videos—has long struggled to improve its image in the United States,” Ross writes. “Its current expansion comes as Qatar invests heavily in expanding its influence in the West, building a heavily subsidized ‘Media City’ in Doha, and luring American media giants like CNN and Wall Street Journal owner Dow Jones to open up offices.”

READ MORE: Al Jazeera Hires Elite US PR Firm as Foreign Agent To Reach More US Viewers, Fix Its Reputation: Veterans of CBS News, State Department Will Advise Qatari Network

Wes Moore (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Maryland governor Wes Moore said an ex-Marine had “debunked” claims that Moore lied about leading soldiers in combat. But the former Marine’s statement does not corroborate Moore’s central claim to have led troops in active fire combat, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

First Lt. Anthony Del Signore issued the statement championed by Moore’s team. It describes a scenario in which Moore and Del Signore were part of a convoy that had to “dismount” after taking fire from a mountainside in Afghanistan. Moore, by contrast, has said that he “led soldiers into combat” and oversaw a team of “paratroopers” who responded to firefights “with overwhelming force.” Del Signore’s statement does not describe such heroics, according to Moore’s Army supervisor, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling, who has accused Moore of exaggerating his military service.

“I mean, it just sounds like harassing fire,” Gottschling told the Free Beacon. “Those guys don’t like to get involved in something that’s going to get them killed. They like to take potshots at convoys. … If it was significant, it wouldn't just have gone unnoticed. Everybody in the whole regional command knows when you’re in a firefight because it’s that significant, and everybody’s attention is drawn right to that.” The Free Beacon also corresponded with Del Signore, who now lives in Thailand, and pointed out that his statement does not indicate Moore led soldiers in combat. “No problem,” Del Signore replied.

Moore nonetheless said in a statement Wednesday that Del Signore’s account settles all questions about his military record and debunks his Army supervisor’s claim that Moore never led soldiers in direct combat, which has reignited scrutiny of the governor’s military record. In the past week, Moore has denigrated his former supervisor as a “MAGA ally” and has insinuated he is mentally ill.

READ MORE: Ex-Marine, Who Wes Moore Claims ‘Debunks’ Reports That He Lied About His Military Valor, Won’t Corroborate Governor’s Central Claim That He Led Soldiers In Combat

In other news:

Islam will be the world’s largest religion in less than a decade, and by 2070, Muslims will outnumber Christians by more than 600 million adherents, a major new report from the Pew Research Center forecasts. The report also projects changes in the U.S. “The United States will no longer have a Christian majority, though Christians will remain the biggest religious group in the country,” it says.

The International Federation of Journalists quietly excised 40 terror-linked names from its widely cited list of “journalists” killed in Gaza, an attempted clean-up likely meant to ward off further criticism after the Free Beacon first documented the list’s inclusion of multiple battle-hardened terrorists. At least seven of the “journalists” removed from the IFJ list remain on a similar list from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

How’s that for affordability? Zohran Mamdani took a break from his busy schedule as mayor of New York City to film an ad urging New Yorkers to make recurring contributions to the Democratic Socialists of America. “Your $5, $15, or $50 bucks could mean another 5, 15, or 50 socialists in elected office,” Mamdani said. “And that, my friends, might be the best deal in town.”

Is the Republican Party split on America’s relationship with Israel? Not so much, according to a new poll from the firm OnMessage, which found that 78 percent of Republican voters in early 2028 primary states said the GOP’s “relationship with Israel” makes them more likely to vote for the party.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.