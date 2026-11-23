Anthony Del Signore and “Sofia” (L) and Wes Moore (R)

She’s from Russia with love… for his wallet.

The only man who claims he saw Maryland governor Wes Moore come under enemy fire in Afghanistan is a broke ex-Marine, now living in Thailand, who says he’s blown most of his savings—and lost his job—over a much younger Russian woman who streams herself online almost daily, explicitly masturbating for paying fans.

Anthony Del Signore says he desperately needs cash or the pornographic camgirl will leave him.

“I only have about four months to figure out how to make enough money to stay in Thailand and travel with Sofia,” Del Signore said in a video posted in September. The ex-Marine, now in the headlines for publicly vouching for Moore, is a self-styled content creator who posts copiously on social media about his “#agegap” romance, including erotically charged videos he published Saturday of the couple making out in a luxury hotel room. Also on Saturday, “Sofia” spent nearly four hours livestreaming explicit video of herself on the X-rated website Chaturbate under the username girl_next_door19, where she charges users upwards of $300 to activate her remote-controlled dildo.

Before he departed Virginia for Thailand last year—leaving behind an ex-wife and two young children—Del Signore was an FBI agent who worked on Operation Arctic Frost, the Biden administration’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election that was ultimately folded into Jack Smith’s probe. Del Signore says he was arrested and fired from the FBI because of his online love for Sofia, who he says didn’t disclose her first or last name to him until several months into their relationship.

Moore, a likely 2028 presidential contender, is facing credible allegations that he lied about multiple aspects of his biography, including that he “led troops in combat,” came under enemy fire where shells were buzzing past his ears as he “responded with overwhelming force,” and earned a Bronze Star but didn’t receive it due to paperwork issues.

Moore’s staff last week put out a statement from Del Signore, a former Marine public affairs officer, claiming he was with Moore during an incident in Afghanistan when their joint convoy received harassing fire from a mountainside. Del Signore’s statement was a political lifeline delivered in the nick of time for Moore, who was facing renewed allegations of stolen valor after his former Army supervisor in Afghanistan, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling, said the governor lied about leading soldiers in firefights. Moore took a victory lap on Wednesday using Del Signore’s statement, saying it “debunks” Gottschling, whom Moore has denigrated as a “MAGA ally” and who he has insinuated is mentally ill.

On Sunday, a second retired Army officer who worked with Moore in Afghanistan said the governor’s combat stories are untrue. “He was never in a firefight,” Lt. Col. James A. Patton told Spotlight on Maryland. “On a brigade headquarters FOB like Salerno, that would have gotten talked about. A contact report would have been called in. I would have heard about that.”

Del Signore stands alone as the only person—out of the thousands of troops at Forward Operating Base Salerno in 2005 and 2006—to provide a first-person account of Moore coming under enemy fire in Afghanistan “outside the wire,” or off-base. And Del Signore provided this statement as he desperately searched for a way to postpone his financial demise and protect what he treasures most: his new life in Thailand with the Russian woman, Sofia (whose full name is not public).

“When I met Sofia, I had about $1.2 million invested. Today, I have about $230,000 left. That’s almost a million dollars of difference,” Del Signore said in a video posted in September. “I’d say about half of that difference was spent on Sofia and our relationship.”

“If I can’t find a way to make money online, in Thailand, or somewhere else where Sofia and I could actually live together, I honestly don’t think our relationship can survive after what we’ve already been through,” said Del Signore, who said the Russian woman can’t travel to Western countries due to undisclosed visa issues. “And that’s a really difficult thing for me to even say out loud because I’ve invested so much into this relationship. I’ve given up so much.”

Del Signore, who documents on social media his daily life with the Russian woman under his username RussianLoveLogic, denied ever receiving payments from Moore, the governor’s campaign, or any of Moore’s donors or supporters when reached for comment Friday.

Del Signore described the life he gave up to be with the Russian woman in another video he posted—showing off his bleached-blond hair—in August.

“I’ve already lost my reputation in America and most of my friends,” he said. “I don’t have a job. And I’m almost out of money. Over the last year and a half, I’ve been arrested, investigated by the FBI, and forced to choose between a woman I love and my career. I ultimately had to walk away from my life in America because I chose to follow my heart. I chose to pursue love over everything else in my life.”

“I walked away from all of it for a woman, a Russian woman I barely knew,” Del Signore said in another video posted Nov. 15, the day before he issued his statement saying Moore’s convoy came under enemy fire in Afghanistan. “I didn’t know her last name. I didn’t know exactly where she lived. I didn’t know whether she genuinely loved me or whether I was being played. And everybody, I mean everybody, told me I was making the biggest mistake of my life. … They told me I was being manipulated. They told me I was being used.”

“But I did it anyway,” he said.

Sofia’s pornographic “camming” takes place in rooms that exactly match rooms where Del Signore films his on-camera love confessions.

Also on Nov. 15, Sofia filmed herself masturbating for over three hours on Chaturbate, according to archived video footage of her livestream. The Russian woman filmed in a bedroom overlooking a distinctive kitchen with a built-in washing machine, a setup that can also be seen in videos Del Signore has uploaded to his Instagram page. In one video he posted on Oct. 31, the camera and tripod that Sofia presumably uses to film her explicit streams briefly enters the frame.

A distinctive painting of a woman squatting behind a roaring tiger is featured in several videos posted to Del Signore’s Instagram page. That same painting is displayed prominently in the background of several of Sofia’s explicit Chaturbate streams. Similarly, another distinctive painting of a black woman with a blue afro can be seen in videos posted on Sofia’s Instagram page, which contains dozens of photos of Del Signore. That painting is also displayed in some of Sofia’s explicit Chaturbate streams.

On Nov. 4, Del Signore posted an Instagram video of a massive bouquet of red and white flowers stuffed in a white basket that he purchased for the Russian woman. Three days later, on Nov. 7, that same white basket of flowers was featured prominently in the background as Sofia livestreamed herself masturbating for nearly five hours and charged users the equivalent of $300 to activate live “best vibrations” for her remote-controlled, pink dildo.

Sofia may soon be leaving the pornography business, however. She said she’s “going to stop doing live streams” in a post two weeks ago on an Instagram account tied to her Chaturbate. “You’ll see me a couple more times this month, and these will be my very last performances for you! Thank you for everything.”

Del Signore denied having any involvement in the making of Sofia’s pornography.

“I have never appeared in, produced, or helped with Sofia’s streams,” he told the Free Beacon. “That’s her work, not mine. Any decision about it is hers alone and has nothing to do with my finances.”

Del Signore’s filmed testimonial leaves out a large chunk of his personal life. His wife, Sarah Del Signore, stated she is “divorced” on her Facebook page, which featured pictures of her and two young boys. That page was deleted shortly after the Washington Free Beacon reached Sarah Del Signore via text message on Friday. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Del Signore confirmed he is divorced and that he “still has children who I see.” Del Signore has never mentioned his children in his videos, and he did not clarify if he’s visited his children in person since moving to Thailand.

“I did not abandon my children. I remain their father and stay involved in their lives, and I won’t discuss them further to protect their privacy,” Del Signore told the Free Beacon on Sunday morning, about an hour before he posted another video showing him making out in public with Sofia. “Some places make you forget the whole world exists,” he wrote in the video caption.

Del Signore also abandoned—or, as he says, his love affair cost him—his prestigious job in the FBI as a Supervisory Special Agent.

Congressional oversight records show Del Signore was part of the 2022 Arctic Frost investigation, in which the FBI seized the phone records of Republican lawmakers in an effort to charge President Donald Trump with interfering with the 2020 presidential election. Arctic Frost was ultimately rolled up into Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe of Trump.

Del Signore appears to have survived the firings of many FBI agents involved in Arctic Frost that followed Trump’s return to power. But he had other things on his mind.

“I needed to figure out if the FBI was going to allow me to be in this relationship,” Del Signore said in an August video he filmed with Sofia. “Another important part of this and meeting is I wanted to know Sofia’s name. She didn’t tell me her name right away. Eventually, maybe three months, she told me her first name was Sofia.”

It was a bridge too far for the FBI, which eventually gave Del Signore an ultimatum.

“We planned to meet in June of 2025. … But everything changed in an instant,” he said. “Because of my position with the FBI, my relationship with Sofia became the subject of an investigation, and I was told I could not go on the trip five days before leaving. … I was told if I went, I could lose my job. … I was eventually told that I could no longer contact or communicate with her. Not one more message. Think about that for a second.”

“At that point, I had a decision to make,” Del Signore said. “I chose Sofia. … I knew in my heart and in my body that I couldn’t walk away from Sofia without finding out where this relationship could go. And the crazy part is that when I made this decision, we had never met.”

Del Signore said he was then arrested by the FBI, which appears to have set him free, because soon afterwards he moved to Thailand to begin his new life with the Russian woman. But his arrest introduced unexpected hurdles.

“Right after I resigned from the FBI, I was arrested,” he said in a September video. “I’ll tell that story in another episode. But it made finding work complicated. I had a couple of opportunities to work online. I actually got some offers, and then the companies found out I had been arrested. Suddenly the offers disappeared. It took about six months to get my arrest removed from my record.”

The FBI did not return a request for comment.

Even with his arrest stripped from his record, Del Signore said he has struggled to make ends meet with his boutique private research firm in Phuket, a Thai province with a large Russian expat population of about 30,000, including many Russian sex workers. His relationship with Sofia, who when she’s not streaming herself masturbating to strangers on the internet posts videos showing off the lavish gifts she receives from Del Signore, remains his top priority.

“I love diamonds,” she said in a recent video as she showed off two diamond rings Del Signore purchased for her. “We went into Tiffany’s and I said, ‘I’ll marry you if you buy me this diamond ring.’ It was the most expensive ring there.”

He purchased the ring, but the Russian woman backed out of their deal. “I said, ‘No,’” she said. “Because I’m a Virgo, and because I always need time … But why not show off a little? Yeah, if you’ve got a man like that!”

The Russian woman posted that video to Facebook on Nov. 16, the same day Del Signore provided his first-person account of Moore’s combat claims.

Like Del Signore, she published sexually suggestive videos of the couple, including one of her standing over Del Signore in an outdoor bathtub, covered only in foam, and videos of the couple embracing in bed in various stages of undress. Other videos show her “twerking” with Del Signore, or playing footsie with him under a table.

These videos are tame compared with the sexually explicit videos she posts on Chaturbate.

Gottschling, the former Army supervisor of Moore who says the governor’s stories about leading soldiers in firefights are not true, said Del Signore has obvious credibility issues.

“This doesn’t sound like a credible witness,” Gottschling told the Free Beacon. “Moore’s people didn’t vet this guy? That is bizarre. How unfortunate is that for his wife and kids? I mean, that’s just ridiculous.”

Moore’s office did not return a request for comment.

READ MORE: Meet the Only Vet Who Claims He Saw Wes Moore in Combat: A Broke ‘Content Creator’ in Thailand Who’s Blowing His Life Savings on a Russian, Porn-Performing Camgirl