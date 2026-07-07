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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7h

From an old guy that has seen it all, wake up America! They are coming for you!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7h

Now come on FB. You’re being a bit snotty. Those NYC students ARE being prepared for a wonderful life with their education. A life of ignorance and servitude amid the coming warmth of collectivism preparatory to predatory dhimmitude and slavery to the caliphate. And they won’t know what hit them or care!

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