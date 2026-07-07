Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed celebrated the grand opening of a local mosque alongside a Holocaust-denying cleric and an imam who has praised Hezbollah terrorists and used the word “Jew” as a slur, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

At a June 6 ceremony, El-Sayed said it was an “honor and a privilege” to commemorate the Islamic Institute’s new $16 million mosque in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. “This is an incredible masjid,” El-Sayed said of the 67,000-square-foot facility, which features five golden domes and was built with the help of $2 million from Iraq’s prime minister. Two Iraqi-born clerics, Fadhel Al-Sahlani and Hassan al-Qazwini, flanked him. Al-Sahlani has argued that the Jewish death toll in the Holocaust “has been exaggerated” and that “our movement” made “great change” with Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. Al-Qazwini, whose father served in Iran’s judiciary, has claimed that “ISIS somehow is connected to Israel,” said pro-Israel members of Congress should “be indicted and convicted of treason,” and delivered a sermon asking “Allah” to “grant victory to our brothers in Iran” in the ongoing conflict.

It’s not the first time a left-wing politician has faced criticism for associating with al-Qazwini. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign denounced al-Qazwini’s “antisemitic conspiracy theories” and “toxic” rhetoric after he introduced Sanders at a campaign event in Dearborn in 2020. Years prior, in 2016, al-Qazwini called Sanders “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.”

“El-Sayed, who offered a ‘hearty congratulations to Sayed Imam Qazwini’ during the mosque's grand opening, appeared at the facility as he courted voters in Michigan’s large Muslim and Arab community, which is centered in Dearborn and neighboring Dearborn Heights,” Ross writes. “El-Sayed has avoided hot-button issues related to Islamic extremism out of concern that it would upset voters in Dearborn, a majority-Muslim city that has been referred to in the Wall Street Journal as ‘America's Jihad Capital.’ During a March strategy call, El-Sayed told campaign staff he would avoid commenting on the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avoid alienating voters in Dearborn, according to audio obtained by the Free Beacon.”

READ MORE: ‘Hearty Congratulations’: Abdul El-Sayed Hailed Mosque Opening Alongside Holocaust Denier and Imam Who Asked Allah ‘To Grant Victory to Our Brothers in Iran’

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) and his schools chancellor, Kamar Samuels, in a June 22 video congratulating New York public school students on what they called “another incredible year.” (Screenshot via the mayor’s Facebook account.)

New York City spends about $36,000 per public school student, more than double the national average of $17,619. Yet nearly half of the city’s public schools can’t get a majority of students to pass standardized math and reading tests, according to a devastating new report from the Success Academy charter school network. The academy’s founder and CEO, former New York City Council education committee chair Eva Moskowitz, is billing the report as “profoundly shocking” and “the most complete accounting of school failure in New York City ever assembled.” The Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes: “At 35 pages, with an additional 11 appendices, it tells the grim story of how 409,379 public school students, 43 percent of the city’s total, are in failing schools.”

Particularly haunting is the appendix listing the 503 “double fail” schools, which are failing to get majority pass rates on standardized tests in math and in English. The schools are named after some distinguished Americans—abolitionists Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison, Zionist Henrietta Szold, baseball player Roberto Clemente, founding father Benjamin Franklin, Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt, poets Walt Whitman and Langston Hughes, and physicist Albert Einstein. Or they carry names full of ambition and ideals—“Leaders of Tomorrow,” “School of Leadership Development,” “Renaissance School of the Arts,” and “Brooklyn Democracy Academy.” “Imagine a hospital where more than half of patients died from routine procedures. A fire department that failed to respond to more than half its calls. A municipal water utility that delivered contaminated water to more than half its residents, or air traffic controllers whose lack of oversight regularly resulted in massive casualties,” the report says. “No other public institution would be permitted to operate in this way.” The report is not framed as a frontal attack on the city’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who took office January 1, 2026, and is only mentioned by name once. The report calls it a failure “that has persisted for decades.” But it does implicitly make a mockery of the video that Mamdani and his schools chancellor, Kamar Samuels, issued on June 22, 2026, congratulating New York public school students and families on “another incredible year.” “The New York City School system demands a lot and prepares you for a rewarding life in return,” Samuels says in the video. “You are entering the next phase of life well-equipped with a New York City education.” Mamdani declares, “we are so proud of you.”

READ MORE: Close to Half of New York City Schools Are Failing, New Report Says

Janeese Lewis-George (YouTube)

Democratic Socialists of America activist Janeese Lewis George is poised to become Washington, D.C.’s next mayor. Last year, she told her DSA comrades that she regretted voting in favor of a 2022 resolution condemning antisemitism, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

During her November 2025 interview with leaders of the Metro D.C. DSA chapter, Lewis George said she no longer backed the resolution, which she sponsored and voted for as a member of the D.C. city council, because it conflated criticism of Israel with antisemitism. Back in real life, the resolution adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism and passed with a unanimous 13-0 vote. It was widely praised as a step to bolster the safety of the D.C. Jewish community. Lewis George said she “would not vote for it” if the “vote came up today,” adding, “I firmly believe that anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel is not antisemitism. I think that it’s so important for us in this moment to be clear on that and to stand firm in that.”

The resolution, though, mentions Israel just three times: First to state that accusing Israel of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust is an “especially hurtful example of antisemitism,” second to condemn comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis, and third to note that accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel than to their own nation “echoes antisemitic tropes of dual loyalty.” The IHRA definition the resolution adopts, meanwhile, enjoys bipartisan support and explicitly states that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

“The interview, revealed for the first time by the Washington Free Beacon, was part of a series of internal interviews the DSA chapter conducted with candidates running for city government as it mulled whom to endorse ahead of the 2026 election,” Catenacci writes. “It represents the latest example of Lewis George appearing to adopt a hardline stance against Israel in an effort to court the DSA’s support. … In March, Lewis George was forced to issue a statement saying she opposed antisemitism after Jewish Insider reported that she pledged in a DSA questionnaire never to attend events promoting Zionism or travel on political junkets to Israel.”

READ MORE: Socialist Poised To Be DC’s Next Mayor Says She Now Regrets Backing Resolution Condemning Antisemitism, Unearthed DSA Recording Shows

Additional Reading:

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner—who has said sexual assault victims should “just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f—ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to,” is now “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward” after an ex-girlfriend accused him of drunkenly entering her house and raping her in 2021. The Democratic Party can choose a replacement for Platner if he exits the race by 5 p.m. Eastern on July 13.

Buckle up, Michigan, the socialists are coming: Fresh off of primary wins in deep-blue House districts in New York and Colorado, the Democratic Socialists of America are headed to the heartland in an attempt to propel left-wing insurgent Abdul El-Sayed to victory in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary. The party is reportedly providing El-Sayed’s campaign with organizers and volunteers. What could go wrong?

An Inspector General audit of the Minority Business Development Agency’s flagship program supporting minority-owned businesses found that 96 percent of the reviewed transactions should not have been approved, revealing a stunning lack of oversight at the now-defunct agency, which was codified into law under the Biden administration and effectively gutted by the Trump administration last year. In one case, a business obtained a $33 million contract through the program without providing any paperwork.

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