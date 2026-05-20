Abdul El-Sayed (cropped, Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed called for reparations for Native Americans in a since-deleted social media post that tacitly criticized the Thanksgiving holiday and argued the United States “was built on the systematic annihilation of Indigenous Peoples,” the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

“Just a reminder this #Thanksgiving,” El-Sayed wrote on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. “This country was built on the systematic annihilation of Indigenous Peoples, whose ancestors suffer some of the highest rates of homelessness, joblessness, and mortality today.” He continued, “We owe so much more than ‘thanks.’ Time for Reparations.” El-Sayed later replied to his own post to clarify that he was referring to the “descendants” of “Indigenous Peoples,” rather than to their “ancestors.”

“The revelation comes as El-Sayed squares off against two other Democrats—state senator Mallory McMorrow and congresswoman Haley Stevens—in the hotly contested primary for Michigan’s open Senate seat,” writes Goodman. “He is the most left-wing of the three major candidates, as shown by his ‘Indigenous Peoples’ reparations tweet and other deleted posts espousing far-left views.” El-Sayed, for example, has deleted other posts calling to defund police and labeling border agents “white supremacists.”

“El-Sayed’s far-left writings have not hurt his primary campaign against McMorrow and Stevens—a recent poll commissioned by the Michigan political news outlet MIRS found El-Sayed with 28 percent support compared with 18 percent for Stevens and 17 percent for McMorrow. But they could come back to bite him in a general election against Republican Mike Rogers, who holds slim leads against El-Sayed as well as McMorrow and Stevens, according to the same poll.”

READ MORE: Michigan's El-Sayed Endorsed 'Reparations' for 'Indigenous Peoples' in Deleted Tweet Attacking Thanksgiving

L: Chris Kyle (Flickr), R: Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Left-wing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner smeared the late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle in a 2024 podcast interview, suggesting that Kyle shot innocent civilians in Iraq to inflate his kill numbers. Platner also bristled at the fact that Kyle and members of his platoon were described as “heroes,” calling it “a weird practical joke.”

Kyle served in the elite Navy SEAL unit known as Task Unit Bruiser and earned the nickname “Devil of Ramadi” for killing dozens of al Qaeda terrorists during the 2006 Battle of Ramadi, one of the deadliest campaigns of the Iraq war. Platner deployed to Ramadi around that time as a Marine but did not belong to an elite unit and said he “didn’t know” Kyle and others who served in Task Unit Bruiser. That didn’t stop him from denigrating Kyle during a May 2024 interview on the Green Beret Chronicle Show podcast.

“[Kyle’s] story is about how many people he was shooting … certainly tracked with the behavior I witnessed [in Ramadi],” Platner said. “It’s relatively easy to get high numbers like that if you’re a little less discriminating in your fire than, say, a more professional unit would be.” He claimed that members of Task Unit Bruiser shot unarmed civilians from the Government Center in Ramadi, where U.S. forces were stationed throughout 2006. “I almost felt like there was like a weird practical joke being played on me by the war that, like all these years later, I'm like, having to like... People are telling me like 'Oh, look how great this guy is, these guys are amazing heroes,' this whole incredible thing,” said Platner. “The paragon of leadership, and I'm just sitting there like, 'Am I living in like an alternate reality?' Because this is the exact opposite of my experience.”

“Platner has heaped praise on Hamas while criticizing American warfighters” in comments he posted to Reddit, our Chuck Ross writes. “In 2014, he remarked on a video of a Hamas raid that ‘this was a damn fine looking and successful raid against a superior opponent.’” Five years later, he criticized an American soldier seen in a video being shot by Taliban fighters, writing, “This video never gets old. Dumb motherf—er didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat ass wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt.”

READ MORE: Graham Planter Smeared Murdered ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle in Podcast Rant, Claiming Navy SEAL Shot Innocent Civilians ‘To Get High Numbers’

A screenshot from the official Yale website describes this week’s honorary degree recipient as a “distinguished … activist.”

Yale University bestowed an honorary degree on a Canadian anti-Israel activist, Ingrid Mattson, who signed a June 2025 letter to the Canadian prime minister falsely accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza and calling on Canada to impose extensive sanctions on Israel, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes. Mattson also signed a 2024 letter saying Canada should arrest leaders of the Israeli government “should any suspects arrive on Canadian territory.” Naturally, Yale president Maurie McInnis described Mattson, who converted to Islam from Catholicism, as a “bridge builder, and champion of peace” as well as a “compassionate and powerful force for good in a troubled world.” Stoll writes:

The honorary degree to Mattson comes as some voices at Yale have been urging a sharper focus on research and teaching rather than on left-wing political activism. An April 2026 “Report of the Yale Committee on Trust in Higher Education“ began by saying that “Universities exist to preserve, create, and share knowledge,” and warned that “diffusion of purpose has contributed to distrust.” It also said, “Echo chambers do not produce the best teaching, research, or scholarship.” Vice President JD Vance and Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas all have Yale degrees but have not been honored with honorary doctorates, perhaps because they are conservatives who have not publicly abandoned Christianity for Islam. Yale Law School did not hang a portrait of Thomas in its halls until six years after it was completed, even though portraits of graduates who go on to become Supreme Court justices are to be hung automatically. It was hung after the Free Beacon drew attention to the fact that the school had accepted a donation to commission the portrait—but never hung it up, in keeping with its broader failure to honor conservative graduates while heaping praise and honorary degrees on left-wing activists. The whole episode encapsulates how disastrously some of these supposedly elite institutions have lost their way, and how difficult it will be for them to get back on course. They understand that secularism alone is an insufficient keel for an educational institution, so they look to religious sources for wisdom and definitions of good. Yet they have no common framework for evaluating the truth or merit of the various religious traditions, so they just reach for whichever ones match their own secular left-wing political beliefs.

READ MORE: Yale Gives Honorary Degree to Canadian Anti-Israel ‘Activist’ Who Left Catholicism for Islam

Additional reading:

President Donald Trump, his allies, and the United States of America prevailed on Tuesday as “moron” Thomas Massie lost his primary race to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein. While Democratic leaders say nothing as their candidates embrace Hasan Piker, the GOP and its leaders do appear to be purging the antisemites from their ranks.

Most people aren’t particularly fond of porta potties. Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner isn’t most people. Platner “made graphic sexual comments” on his since-deleted Reddit account “about masturbating in portable toilets,” Fox News reported. “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashitter,” Platner wrote. “That blue water smell conditioned me.”

Iran has “a limited period of time” to make a deal to end the war—“two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday”—or face “another big hit,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I hope that we don’t have to do the war,” Trump added, but “we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated the Jewish holiday of Shavuot on Monday evening with a bevy of his left-wing allies, including congressional hopeful Brad Lander and a transgender rabbi who once held an interfaith dialogue with the president of Iran. In brief remarks at the event, Mamdani mispronounced the Hebrew word for “covenant,” or brit, turning the one-syllable word that rhymes with “feet” into the two-syllable “Buh-REET.”

We warned you: Sex therapist Maureen Galindo, who is in a runoff for the Democratic nomination in Texas’s 35th Congressional District, recently pledged to turn an ICE detention center “into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking,” adding, “It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.” It comes after the Free Beacon reported on remarks from Galindo saying Jews “worship Satan,” “own Hollywood,” and “use books and movies to create realities.”

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