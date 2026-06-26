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George A.'s avatar
George A.
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“In this world, under capitalism, we’re made to forget that we’re all connected. We’re indoctrinated to believe that it’s every man for himself, pull yourself up by your bootstraps—all those lies that cause division and disharmony,” Sairitupac said.

This is just so much rubbish. Under capitalism, I pursue my self interest by helping others pursue theirs; by definition, this is a cooperative relationship.

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