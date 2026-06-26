Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed sat for a podcast interview with a man convicted of soliciting an underage girl for sex and took the opportunity to encourage ex-cons to run for office, arguing that they “have something deep to offer,” the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed’s plea came during an April 2020 episode of the Decarceration Nation podcast, which is hosted by the former University of Michigan debate coach and registered sex offender Joshua Hoe, 58, who pleaded guilty in 2010 to soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sex in an online chatroom. Hoe, whose podcast is aimed at “radically re-imagining America’s criminal justice system,” asked El-Sayed for his advice to former prisoners looking to run for office.

“Please do,” said El-Sayed, a University of Michigan graduate. “We need your voice, folks who are affected by the experiences that you’ve had. … I hope that you’ll run, and I hope that when you do, you’ll find me out and let me have the opportunity to support. … Folks who’ve had an experience with a deeply broken system, you have something deep to offer.”

“El-Sayed, who ran unsuccessfully for Michigan governor in 2018, has embraced progressive views of criminal justice involving ‘decarceration,’ an aspirational term for the dismantling of what he and Hoe both referred to disapprovingly as ‘the criminal punishment system,’” writes Ross.

El-Sayed’s embrace of Hoe is a departure from his approach to registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. El-Sayed “said in a private campaign strategy call that he planned to use the Epstein issue to distract from questions about the February 2026 killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which he said was upsetting to voters in Dearborn, a majority-Muslim city considered a key voting bloc for Democrats. ‘I’m just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly,’ El-Sayed said, in remarks first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.”

READ MORE: ‘We Need Your Voice’: Abdul El-Sayed Urged Registered Sex Offender Debate Coach To Run for Office, Told Him ‘You Have Something Deep To Offer’

Part of the New York Times Magazine online interactive treatment of the American Revolution. (Screengrab)

Under the framework of the New York Times Magazine’s oft-corrected 1619 Project, we should be celebrating America’s 407th anniversary rather than its 250th. It’s only fitting, then, that the magazine is greeting America 250 “with a vast animated project that cartoonishly depicts the American founders as motivated by ‘Anti-Native sentiment’ and a desire to seize ‘Native land,’” our Ira Stoll writes.

The project consists of crude graphics illustrated, ironically, by a British artist, Tim McDonagh, “whose website says his style is ‘inspired by old comics, gig posters and tattoos,’ and whose other work includes a celebration for the BBC of women wheelchair athletes and a tour backdrop for an Australian comedian and musicians that featured zebras, pink flamingos, dinosaurs, and a ‘pig’s willy.’” Its introduction claims the revolutionary cause began when King George III “sought to limit westward expansion into Native territories … while colonial farmers felt entitled to the soil that had just been won. Land, not taxes, was the first grievance that sparked conflict between Britain and its colonies.” The problem, writes Stoll, is that the interpretation “just doesn’t hold up under logical analysis or the full weight of the historical record, and the Times does readers a disservice by elevating it so prominently as a primary cause of the revolution.”

I understand that part of what academics in the history business do, driven in part by creative curiosity and in part by the incentives of academic careers, is devise new and provocative interpretations. I even appreciate that new scholarship can add to understanding by illuminating previously neglected dimensions. Yet even allowing generous latitude for such interpretations, the idea that the American Revolution was primarily motivated by frontiersmen seeking Lebensraum just doesn’t match the empirical reality, any more than did the 1619 Project’s preposterous claim that the goal of the revolution was to preserve slavery. Many of the key players in the revolution—Samuel Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock—either lived happily in cities and didn’t need more land or, in the cases of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington and Richard Henry Lee and Arthur Lee and Charles Carroll, already owned vast tracts, thousands of acres. Taxes were significant. So too, though, was the higher-level ideological principle that the colonists shouldn’t be subjected to rule by a faraway Parliament in which they were not represented. Among the grievances of the colonies were the Declaratory Acts, which weren’t taxes but merely statements that Parliament has the right to impose taxes. The colonists found that unacceptable. This “ideological” origin of the American Revolution, as historian Bernard Bailyn described it, may seem abstract, but it applied whether the issue was westward expansion or taxes. The Declaration text describes it as governments “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” By far that’s the key point, not any land grab. To the extent land was a factor on the westward edges, the key dynamic was consent of the governed—frustration about the injustice that Parliament and the king, rather than the colonists themselves, were the decision makers.

READ MORE: New York Times Marks America’s 250th With Claim Revolutionary Cause was ‘Anti-Native Sentiment,’ Land Grab

Diana Moreno, David Orkin, Samantha Kattan, Aber Kawas and NYC Congressional candidate Claire Valdez (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Zohran Mamdani-backed socialists in New York City didn’t just sweep three high-profile congressional races. Down ballot, members of the Democratic Socialists of America dominated contests for seats in New York’s state legislature, and they could be a part of the next crop of radicals to seek a promotion to Congress, our Jon Levine reports.

One of the state-level socialists, the Palestinian “Muslim Civil rights activist” Aber Kawas, was elected to the state’s 12th senate district in Brooklyn and Queens. She has blamed 9/11 on the evils of the West, saying in 2017, “The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy et cetera—and Islamophobia—have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people, and so this is a long trajectory, and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11. … The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery, et cetera—is something I find reprehensible.”

Kawas, who moved to the district last year, got Mamdani’s endorsement. So did Illapa Sairitupac, who won a state assembly seat on the Lower East Side after contemplating, then deciding against, pursuing a career as an “openly queer reverend,” as he told the communist magazine Jacobin. “In this world, under capitalism, we’re made to forget that we’re all connected. We’re indoctrinated to believe that it’s every man for himself, pull yourself up by your bootstraps—all those lies that cause division and disharmony,” he said. “My ecosocialist comrades saw me as a potential candidate and broached it with me over a year ago … the idea of fighting together against the capitalist class.”

“New York’s state legislature—which produced both Mamdani and newly nominated socialist congressional nominee Claire Valdez—is becoming a farm team for Mamdani’s merry band of Israel-hating socialists,” writes Levine.

READ MORE: Meet the Mini-Mamdanis: Budding Crop of Extreme Left-Wing, 9/11-Justifying, Israel-Hating Socialists Win Primary Nods for New York State Legislature Seats

Additional reading:

“Moderate” Democrats are spending a second day panicking about the Zohran Mamdani-led socialist takeover of the New York City congressional delegation as they “fear they’re on the verge of losing the party’s ideological civil war — and hurting its electoral chances,” Politico reported. “Centrist Democrats, normie Democrats, need to realize we’re the insurgents, and they’re the new establishment,” said the cofounder of the “moderate-aligned” WelcomePAC, Liam Kerr.

At the center of that takeover is the radical’s radical Darializa Avila Chevalier, or DAC, as she’s now being called. MS NOW’s Ali Velshi asked her during a Wednesday night interview to respond to those who say she’s a “communist.” Chevalier launched into a lengthy diatribe, telling him, “For far too long, this reactive conversation of what we should be afraid of has prevented us from being able to have a politics of hope and a politics of life that Democrats can actually identify with.”

Texas’s James Talarico is campaigning for Senate against “billionaires,” accusing them of “destroying the country.” But some billionaires are more equal than others: Earlier this week, Talarico held a big-ticket Chicago fundraiser with billionaire Hyatt Hotels heir and Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, who once removed five toilets from his mansion in a fraudulent scheme to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Attendees were encouraged to contribute as much as $13,500 each to attend.

The Trump administration notched two big immigration wins at the Supreme Court, which ruled Thursday that the U.S. can turn away so-called asylum seekers at the southern border before they enter the country. The Biden administration had rescinded that policy, prompting a surge of migrants who falsely claimed asylum, but you wouldn’t know that from the New York Times, which described the policy as one in which migrants are “physically prevent[ed] from crossing into the United States as they seek protection from persecution.” The High Court also upheld the stripping of temporary immigration protections for Haitian and Syrian migrants.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.