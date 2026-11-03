Election Day is finally here, and no one really knows what’s going to happen.

Most polls suggest Republicans are in for a shellacking, as Barack Obama might say. On the one hand, that seems perfectly plausible, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles writes, because the opposition party typically does well in midterm elections and Democrats are frothing at the mouth. On the other hand, a Democratic rout would mean the polls were right, and that would be genuinely shocking. Here’s what to watch for.

The Intifada Will Be Socialized

Regardless of the outcome, the House Democratic caucus is guaranteed to get measurably crazier in 2027. Yes, it’s possible. The incoming class will include New York’s Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Columbia graduate student and professional activist who attended a pro-Hamas rally the day after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. She’ll almost certainly be joined by Melat Kiros, the 29-year-old Ph.D. student from Colorado who ousted a 15-term Democratic congresswoman in the primary and said the Sept. 11 terrorist attack was the “inevitable” result of America’s colonial aggression. Pennsylvania’s Chris Rabb, who praised a notorious cop-killer and called for the mass execution of corporate CEOs, and New Jersey’s Adam Hamawy, a Brazilian butt lift specialist who testified on behalf of the Blind Sheikh who inspired the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, are also heavily favored to win.

All Eyes on Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign is a test run for the eclectic coalition some Democrats hope to assemble in 2028. He’s backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) as well as Hassan Qazwini, the Muslim preacher Sanders once denounced for “spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.” He supports sex-change surgeries for minors and prays at a mosque whose imam preaches that homosexuality is “against human nature.” The top-ranking Jewish Democrat, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, wants El-Sayed to win, as does Osama Siblani, the Dearborn activist who praised Hamas and called for Israeli Jews to be sent “back to Poland.”

Democrats are already in a state of disarray over Michigan after Rep. Haley Stevens (D., Mich.), the establishment-backed candidate El-Sayed narrowly defeated in the primary, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers days before the election. The angst will surely intensify if El-Sayed narrowly loses and Republicans keep the Senate. Even if El-Sayed wins, Democrats are bound to keep squabbling as the presidential primary kicks off. Especially if he wins. El-Sayed has said himself that getting elected to the Senate would give him a platform to push the Democratic Party in a more radical direction.

READ MORE: Midterm Preview: Brace for Impact

Melat Kiros (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

As Denver’s socialist, Israel-hating congresswoman-to-be Melat Kiros faced mounting criticism from Jewish voters—she said Oct. 7 was “inevitable” and refused to describe the 2025 firebombing of a vigil for Israeli hostages in Boulder antisemitic—”Jews for Melat” came to her defense. The group has published endorsement videos and organized “liberatory” Shabbat dinners intended to spotlight the coalition of “Jewish Coloradans” rallying behind her.

“The leaders include a disability activist, Al Cannington (‘she/they’), who has assailed ‘disability rights organizations’ for their ‘silence on #Gaza’; a self-described rabbi, Michael Kengmana, looking to create ‘a Judaism beyond Zionism’; an activist, Max Mankoff, who says that ‘anti-Zionism goes hand in hand with Jewish values’; and a former social worker, Spencer Hacker, who has argued that Israel is to blame for rising antisemitism,” the Free Beacon’s Ethan Barton reports. Oh.

“All four have spoken to the press—and post prodigiously on social media—about the Jews for Melat effort,” writes Barton. “‘I am looking to have a leader representing us in Congress who truly is fighting for a world for all of us, who is unapologetic about stopping arm sales to Israel, defunding ICE, supporting people with disabilities, healthcare for all, and economic justice,’ Cannington told Boulder’s Yellow Scene Magazine for an article about a ‘liberatory shabbat’ dinner hosted by Jews for Melat in mid-October.” Mankoff, for his part, said in June that accusations of antisemitism against Kiros are “really hurtful” since “it takes the attention away from the actual dangers.”

Huh. We’re starting to think these Jews may not be representative of the broader Jewish community.

READ MORE: ‘Judaism Beyond Zionism’: Meet the ‘Jews for Melat’ Supporting Denver’s Socialist, Israel-Hating Congresswoman-To-Be

Shivani Gonzalez poses in front of the NYT. The former Democratic operative, now a Senior News Assistant on Culture, omitted Fox from her Election Night Coverage preview.

Each day brings new evidence that the New York Times is abandoning nonpartisan independence and embracing the hard left. The latest example came with the paper’s advice on what to watch on election night, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Under the heading “Election Night Coverage,” the Times’s “This Week on TV” column recommends ABC News and notes that “ABC, CBS and CNN will also carry live coverage,” as if Fox News, which gets significantly higher ratings than CNN, doesn’t exist.

The column appears under the byline of Shivani Gonzalez, a “Senior News Assistant on Culture.” Her LinkedIn profile lists her as a volunteer for the Liberal Party of Canada, Canada’s equivalent of the Democrats. It also lists her as having served as a communications director in the New York State Assembly, where she worked for a candidate of the far-left Working Families Party, Yuh-Line Niou, who said earlier this year that she was running for State Senate to “fight this fascist regime” and “tax the rich.”

“I don’t want to pick on some lowly news assistant from Canada. It’s not her fault if she doesn’t understand the difference between news and politics,” Stoll writes. “But where is the Times management? A.G. Sulzberger and Times executive editor Joe Kahn take themselves super-seriously. It seems like every other day they are giving a lecture at a journalism school or participating in a podcast interview about how irreplaceable and valuable the Times is, in this, its 175th anniversary year, precisely because it is independent and nonpartisan and therefore credible. Where is the adult supervision?”

READ MORE: The New York Times Is Getting Really, Really Ridiculous

Additional reading:

RIP, Milton Coleman. The longtime Washington Post reporter and editor who blew open an antisemitism scandal around Jesse Jackson by reporting in 1984 that he had used the terms “Hymie” and “Hymietown” to refer to Jews and New York City has died at 79. “While working as a reporter on the National staff, Mr. Coleman was thrust into the news when he revealed that Jesse Jackson privately used a slur against Jews while running for the Democratic nomination for president,” the Post writes in its obituary. “Some readers angrily questioned why Mr. Coleman, as a Black man, decided to reveal damaging information about Jackson, who was seeking to become the first Black candidate to win a major party’s presidential nomination. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a Jackson ally, publicly threatened Mr. Coleman and his family, vowing to ‘make an example’ of the reporter in an apparent bid to pressure other journalists into favorable coverage.”

The conservative investigative journalist Andy Ngo adds a humorous coda to the Ilhan Omar scandal(s). Ngo, who is gay, writes about stumbling across Omar husbro Ahmed Nur Said Elmi’s profile on Tinder, the hookup app. “There’s another part of this story I’ve never shared publicly,” Ngo writes. “Elmi lives in the greater London area. So do I, after becoming an exile following Antifa’s attempts on my life in Portland, Ore. A few years ago, while browsing the gay section of the dating app Tinder (I’m single!), I came across a profile of a man using the name ‘Ahmadán.’ I immediately recognized his face. The account had Ahmed Nur Said Elmi’s photos.” See also: Elmi’s reference to himself as “a gay man of the East African diaspora” in an academic paper published in August of this year.

The party of tolerance reared its ugly head on Monday, when House Democrats began “privately pushing to formally boot Rep. Haley Stevens from their Democratic caucus after her shocking endorsement of a Republican in her state’s marquee Senate race,” CNN reported. They cited a caucus rule forbidding members from campaigning on behalf of any candidate from another party, but don’t mistake it as a matter of principle: “Several people” told CNN that the ousting could depend on whether Democrats need Stevens’s vote in a narrowly divided House.

Nearly six months after the Free Beacon reported on New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy’s close association with terrorist mastermind Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman—better known as the “Blind Sheikh”—the Atlantic got in on the action with a piece questioning why Hamawy “still hasn’t fully accounted for why he once kept company with the man known as the Blind Sheikh.” It could have been an impactful piece of journalism back in June, when Hamawy was running against 12 other Democrats in the crowded primary for New Jersey’s deep-blue 12th Congressional District. Hamawy won the primary with 29 percent of the vote and is now all but certain to join the House.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below, and stay tuned for our election coverage this evening.