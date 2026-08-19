The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
1h

The NYT was a wonderful newspaper in the AM Rosenthal era in the 1980s. I once had 3 letters then in the NYT in the space of a month, something that is now discouraged:

https://www.nytimes.com/1984/04/06/opinion/l-unisex-insurance-a-fairness-costly-to-women-102975.html

https://www.nytimes.com/1984/04/22/opinion/l-the-single-primary-with-a-built-in-run-off-136905.html

https://www.nytimes.com/1984/04/29/opinion/l-premature-warning-on-sodium-in-food-152112.html

Reply
Share
R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
3h

It seems like common sense (if that even exists anymore). Besides that, why wouldn’t higher minimum wages cause prices to go up? If all employees are getting higher wages, companies are going to make up for it somewhere.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture