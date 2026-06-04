Abigail Spanberger / Getty Images

“Moderate” Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger appointed a leader of a left-wing nonprofit founded by ousted Soros-backed prosecutors to serve on her Criminal Justice Services Board. The new Spanberger appointee, Robyn Sordelett, has said that she’s “self-conscious” about her “whiteness,” the Free Beacon‘s Jessica Schwalb reports. She will now help approve state grants to police departments and school resource officers.

Spanberger announced the pick on May 22, and Sordelett’s employer, the Prosecutors Alliance, celebrated it by calling Sordelett “a thoughtful voice for accountability [and] public safety.” Former constituents of the ousted progressive wing prosecutors who founded the alliance, San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles’s George Gascón, may disagree. Boudin and Gascón experienced similar career arcs: They both received support from liberal billionaire George Soros’s network, they both eliminated cash bail, and they were both ousted at the ballot box by double digits after crime soared under their watch. But the Prosecutors Alliance, which the pair first created as a liberal alternative to the California DA’s Association, carried on in its work to place “restorative justice” at the center of America’s legal system. The group boasts more than 5,000 members and provides training to prosecutors nationwide.

Sordelett, for her part, has said she often feels guilty for being white. In 2018, she told Facing Whiteness, a Columbia University project, that there are “no cons to being white” beside being “self-conscious.” “I think something that’s tough is when you want to engage as an ally and you feel self-conscious about your whiteness … and I feel that a lot,” she said. “Sometimes I think that there’s nothing worse than a well-intentioned white person who is maybe wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and donates to all the organizations, but like, still doesn’t get it. … You need to be able to grasp that you’ll never understand, and you’ll never get it, and it’s messy, and complicated, and you just have to listen more than you talk.”

“Sordelett’s appointment to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board is the latest indication that Spanberger is ditching the moderate image she presented to voters while running for governor,” Schwalb writes. It “also comes as progressive prosecutors in northern Virginia—Arlington County’s Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Fairfax County’s Steve Descano—release illegal immigrants accused of violent crimes back into the community. In one instance, an illegal immigrant Descano had repeatedly released despite more than 30 prior arrests was later accused of killing a woman at a Fairfax County bus stop. Spanberger, who ordered state law enforcement agencies to sever their partnerships with ICE, said federal agents should obtain a judicial warrant to detain the suspect, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to accuse her of ‘fighting to protect a MURDERER over American citizens.’ Dehghani-Tafti and Descano, like Boudin and Gascón, have received significant funding from Soros-affiliated groups.”

READ MORE: ‘Moderate’ Abigail Spanberger Taps Soros-Tied Activist Who Says She’s ‘Self-Conscious’ About Her ‘Whiteness’ To Serve on Virginia Criminal Justice Board

After Scott Pelley got the axe from CBS News over a preening confrontation with his new executive producer, he shamed the network for failing to recognize the sacrifices he made in combat in war. “I have been in combat in Afghanistan,” he told the New York Times. “I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times.”

Pelley, whose reported $5 million a year salary likely made him the highest paid combatant in Ukraine, was promptly mocked by critics who noted that, rather than serving in the armed forces, he enjoyed their protection while reporting overseas. Those critics are wrong, according to our Andrew Stiles, who exclusively obtained war photographs and combat correspondence from Pelley’s tours of duty:

READ MORE: Fallen Hero: CBS Fires Scott Pelley After Decorated Career 'In Combat'

As it fights an antisemitism lawsuit from the federal government, Harvard University says that federal funding cuts are threatening its life-saving research. At the same time, the university’s Divinity School is putting resources behind a new publication devoted to “queerness” and “Palestinian liberation” that’s named after a Canaanite goddess, the Free Beacon‘s Ira Stoll reports. The first issue of Asherah: A Harvard Divinity School Journal—a project of anti-Israel Jewish studies professor Shaul Magid—”is really something to behold, even by the provocative and sophomoric standards of student publications,” writes Stoll.

It includes a statement from student editors Daisy Jacobs and Lila Rimalovski, who write that they “are not scholars of the ancient texts,” “did not go to yeshiva,” and are not “Rabbis,” but are instead coming from “the sidelines of mainstream Jewish life, largely because of our queerness, our anti-racism, our support for Palestinian liberation.” They also “note that this publication finds itself in a moment encumbered by war, by fascism and genocide, by religious- and ethno-nationalism, by a reckoning with the rapid development of AI and its impact on planet and people, by climate collapse, by pandemics, and by the pervasive presence of disconnection and loneliness.”

Later on, the issue includes some erotic poetry stating, “we fall asleep laughing / blanketed in heavy tonguing prayer … temple-worshippers / also called trans bed-makers,” and, “I have never sexted so well … stomach, thigh I wonder if God hears bed-prayer in two different ears, consummating interfaith with fingers.” To clear up any confusion: The latter verse was not written by Graham Platner, though he may take inspiration from it.

“It’s tempting to shrug it all off—a student publication that no one will take the time to read, sponsored by a professor without tenure in a Harvard graduate school that is one of the university’s smallest, poorest, and least relevant,” Stoll writes. The issue is the Harvard Divinity School’s subsidizing of the journal’s production. “If anti-Israel Harvard students want to produce a queer erotic poetry magazine named after a Canaanite idol, let them do it on their own without the university’s name or financial support. As for the professor who thinks it’s a worthwhile project, he’s subtracting from, rather than adding to, what remains of the university’s reputation.”

READ MORE: Harvard Divinity School Launches Journal Devoted to ‘Queerness,’ ‘Palestinian Liberation’

Additional reading:

The New Jersey Democrat who testified on behalf of the “Blind Sheikh” terrorist mastermind and worked with a group in Bosnia that was later shut down for supporting Al-Qaeda, Adam Hamawy, is likely headed to Congress after securing his party’s nomination for the state’s deep-blue 12th Congressional District on Tuesday night—and Republicans are already calling for a probe into his terror ties. “If elected in November, Congress should fully investigate his ties to terrorist organizations and determine whether he is fit to serve,” New York congressman Mike Lawler said.

Graham Platner’s campaign released a memo meant to assure supporters that Sextgate has not derailed his campaign against Maine’s incumbent Republican senator Susan Collins. The memo includes a poll the campaign commissioned from a liberal pollster showing that Platner leads Collins by 4 points. It does not note that the figure is a five-point drop from the University of New Hampshire’s latest poll. Ouch.

He’s still got it: Former president Joe Biden bizarrely interrupted his wife’s New York City book event to ask Dr. Jill, “Who do you love most in the whole world?” and to announce that his book “comes out in September,” the New York Post reported. Democrats will surely be thrilled to enter another Biden book news cycle just before the midterms.

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