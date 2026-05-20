The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
May 20

Massie was incidental, Cassidy was major.

Reply
Share
dofaust's avatar
dofaust
May 20

Bravo. Unfortunately, there are more from the lunatic fringe where they came froms, but, antisemitism has been a losing strategy for several thousand years now, and will push aside those from what we call the Left (globalists?) and the extreme right - if there is such a thing with enough brain cells to accomplish anything except just Hate. The world's forces of Evil are of course mostly the forces of Islam, and after all, they are a death cult, and should be accommodated.

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture