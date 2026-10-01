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Joanie Harrison's avatar
Joanie Harrison
Oct 1

Propaganda from white supremacists at its best🤫

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Dave Kingsworthy's avatar
Dave Kingsworthy
Oct 2

None of these fools need worry about accountability as their journalist peers politely ignore most of the evidence against the CPJ. Perhaps soon there will be a "republicans pounce" but nothing more than that. One hopes the so-called "conservative" media will not forget this and so many more such stories.

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