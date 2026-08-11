Francesca Hong (LaShawnda Jones via Wikimedia Commons), Feast of the Feminine poster (X)

Francesca Hong, the 37-year-old socialist expected to win today’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin, is not fond of Thanksgiving, but that’s not to say she’s against feasts altogether: In 2019, she hosted an event she dubbed “Feast of the Feminine,” a “6course [sic] dinner inspired by menstruation,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Hong tweeted an invitation for the “feast” posted to the event website Eventbrite, which describes it as a “celebration of menstruation with conversation and dinner” and lists a menu featuring on-theme ingredients like “Soondae-Korean blood sausage.” “I’m doin a 6course [sic] dinner inspired by menstruation alongside my friends Autumn and Kel,” Hong wrote alongside a “Feast of the Feminine” logo complete with a pomegranate drawn in a way that resembles the female anatomy. “There will be booze too. Come hang.”

The “feast” came a year before Hong’s now-infamous and since-deleted “Cancel Thanksgiving” tweet. “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621,” she wrote in November 2020. “If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indegenous [sic] folx [sic] and women so be it.” Four days earlier, she posted, “Please DON’T gather for the colonizer holiday.”

“Those posts have come back to haunt Hong as she runs for governor in the Badger State,” Anderson writes. “Though Hong, a 37-year-old member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is the favorite in Tuesday’s Democratic primary—she holds a 22-point lead over Milwaukee county executive David Crowley, according to a State Navigate poll released Friday—establishment Democrats in the state have argued that her radical rhetoric precludes her from beating the de facto Republican nominee, congressman Tom Tiffany, in November. Asked whether Hong could defeat Tiffany in a general election, Democratic governor Tony Evers, who is supporting Crowley, said ‘Probably not.’”

READ MORE: Move Over, Thanksgiving: Francesca Hong Hosted ‘Feast of the Feminine,’ a ‘6 Course Dinner Inspired By Menstruation’

Abdul El-Sayed (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed repeatedly promoted to his podcast listeners a notorious book that encourages violent rioting and claims the U.S. government “kills untold millions,” the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

El-Sayed made the plug for the unabashedly anti-American book, Let This Radicalize You, at least 10 times on his podcast, America Dissected, which was sponsored by one the author’s employers, the left-wing Marguerite Casey Foundation. The book promises readers “a practical and imaginative resource for activists and organizers building power in an era of destabilization and catastrophe,” according to its Amazon description, and it does not disappoint. In a chapter on “‘Violence’ in Social Movements,” for example, the authors dismiss peaceful protests as submissive to the state and argue that violent protesters should not necessarily be considered “bad.”

“Fetishizing distinctions between violence and nonviolence can lead to the indulgence of rhetoric about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ protesters, where ‘peaceful’ protesters are celebrated and ‘violent’ protesters—for example, those who engage in property destruction that disrupts profit—are viewed as disposable and disreputable,” the chapter reads. “And when they refer to ‘peaceful protest,’ they are talking about cooperative protest that obediently stays within the lines drawn by the state.” Elsewhere in the chapter, the book declares that “there is no greater purveyor of violence in the world than the US government. From war to policing to incarceration to border violence to the slashing of the social safety net, the US government kills untold millions. The violence of rebellion is infinitesimal by comparison.”

“America Dissected, which has not released a new episode since November, promises to explore ‘what’s really making us sick and what we’ll need to take on—be it racism, corporate capitalism, or snake oil salesmen—to keep all of us healthy’ and is part of a suite of podcasts owned by Crooked Media, the podcast company founded by the so-called Obama bros, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor,” Levine writes. “El-Sayed has also raised eyebrows for his consistent refusal to denounce the 9/11 terrorist attacks or a top surrogate, Hasan Piker, who has said America deserved the terrorist massacre. On the eve of the primary vote, El-Sayed joined Piker at an influencer pool party in Detroit.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Promoted Leftist ‘Radicalization’ Book That Endorses Violent Resistance, Praises George Floyd Rioters for ‘Property Destruction’

Fashion watchers are still recovering after Chris Hayes donned what observers described as a “hot pink tank top and a massive gold chain” during a recent appearance on Pod Save America with Alex Wagner. But Hayes “wasn’t breaking new ground by dressing like the estranged gay son of a Russian fertilizer magnate,” our Andrew Stiles writes. “He was merely following a growing trend among his fellow brocialists. Eager to transcend the schlubby aesthetics of Bernie Sanders-style radicalism, left-wing politicians and influencers have embraced a dandified vision of progressive masculinity. The revolution has entered its peacock phase.” Here are a few examples:

Abdul El-Sayed

The new left's dandymaxxing escapades were on full display in the Michigan Democratic Senate primary. Abdul El-Sayed, the winning candidate who ran on an anti-capitalist, anti-anti-terrorist platform, has an extensive collection of fancy watches worth tens of thousands of dollars. An avid gym bro, El-Sayed is determined to attain the maximum girth his 5-foot-8-inch frame can support.

Hasan Piker

El-Sayed’s leading surrogate, Hasan Piker, is among the foremost pioneers of left-wing dandyism. Rolling Stone marveled at his “jacked” physique and “matinee-handsome” visage. Earlier this year, Piker sported a pair of $1,400 Cartier glasses while denouncing the evils of capitalism on a “humanitarian mission” to Cuba.

Jon Ossoff

The senator from Georgia has also bulked up and optimized his grooming habits as he prepares to run for president in 2028. He even sought professional help from Hollywood to take his glow-up to the next level, paying a glamour technician whose credits include The Notebook and Black Panther more than $3,000 for “makeup services” since February.

READ MORE: ALERT: The Brocialists Are Dandymaxxing

Additional reading:

A California-based charity established by the radical cofounder of the far-left activist group Code Pink, Medea Benjamin, was recently ordered to cease all operations in the Golden State after failing to file taxes for three consecutive years. Benjamin used the charity, Arc of Justice, to dole out millions to Code Pink and other left-wing activist groups.

What was it like “studying” under the now-former Cambridge professor and notorious fabulist Jason Arday? “I can honestly describe Arday’s teaching as terrible. He rarely used the PowerPoint slides,” a former student of Arday’s wrote in UnHerd. “Instead, he usually sat casually on a desk, giving his generalized views on racism without ever referring to any academic theories. … It gradually dawned on us that we were learning nothing of substance, and that much of his talk was nonsense.”

It’s unclear if Abdul El-Sayed will indeed “dog” Democratic presidential candidates who don’t back Medicare for All in 2028 like he’s promised to do, but presidential hopefuls like Gavin Newsom are flocking to Michigan to campaign with him. Newsom said he was meeting with El-Sayed in the Wolverine State on Monday, saying, “Getting behind him is going to be important. … My observation is he seems to be moving at a pretty impressive clip.”

El-Sayed has been dubbed a potential “Democratic bro whisperer.” A blog he wrote in 2021, which the Midwesterner resurfaced, suggests otherwise. El-Sayed denounced the “toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport”—football—“and men’s sports culture more generally.”

Pod Save America’s Chris Hayes interview may have gotten attention for the MS NOW anchor’s absurd attire, but that’s not the only controversy to come from it: The Obama bros on Sunday tweeted a clip from the interview in which Hayes calls on anti-American streamer and El-Sayed campaign surrogate Hasan Piker to “watch what he says a lot more.” That clip was mysteriously deleted by Monday morning. Following a modest uproar, a longer version of the clip appeared in the afternoon.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.