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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
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Are the mentally ill trans"women" invited to the party? They CAN NOT bleed like an ACTUAL WOMAN. Are they going to have to stay home, alone, while their "gurlfriends" are at the feast? Is Hong a "transphobe" who doesn't REALLY buy into the psychosis? Things that make you go "HHHHMMMM".

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