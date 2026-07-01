Layan Barmil of Virginia stands on a food truck and waves a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel rally on the National Mall on May 18, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On the eve of America’s 250th birthday celebration, a specter is haunting the National Mall: the band of food truck pirates operating with impunity. A report in Washingtonian pulls the curtain back on an organized crime syndicate “operating in plain sight.”

The unlicensed trucks make up prices on the fly, don’t pay taxes, rack up tickets and fines, and threaten their law-abiding competitors. They have “commandeered Constitution Avenue,” as the outlet put it. “The White House is planning to light up the sky with what it says will be ‘the largest pyrotechnics display in the history of the world,’” our editors write. “Before that glorious spectacle, the president should command the National Park Service to impose order on the lawlessness unfolding outside his window.”

With 100 degree days approaching, many of these trucks, parked bumper to bumper, are roving fire hazards, their drivers carelessly splashing canola oil and gasoline on the sidewalk while swapping propane tanks with no regard for the law. In 2024, two people were critically injured when a food truck burst into flames on the Mall. And they’re disgusting. Guided by the proprietor of the longtime D.C. food truck operator D.C. Slices, Zack Graybill of Washingtonian spotted a truck operating with the generator turned off. “The food isn’t being refrigerated,” he told the magazine. “That’s fucked up. That’s gross.” A local, licensed D.C. truck operator told Washingtonian she now tries to avoid the National Mall because the pirates “have machetes, knives.” Take one guess what language these food truck fanatics were speaking. This isn’t the American entrepreneurial spirit at work. No, “Many of the vehicles also have the same Arabic phrase above their passenger doors, translating to ‘In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful’”—and they pay “watchers” to look out for cops. This is no way to run one of America’s crown jewels, and there is, in fact, somebody who can do something about it. While D.C. has authority over the streets, the National Park Service, operated by the Department of the Interior, has authority over the sidewalks and the National Mall. The agency has the authority to tow the trucks, arrest their proprietors, and track down the owners, a cabal of three or four people. President Trump had enormous success unleashing the National Guard in Washington, D.C., last summer, when he bemoaned the fact that the city had been “overrun by violent criminals” and pledged to “take our capital back.” Mr. President, it’s time to take out the trash.

READ MORE: Mr. President, Banish the Food Truck Pirates!

Screenshots via @BillMelugin_ on X.

NPR embarrassed itself on Tuesday when its 82-year-old “award-winning legal affairs correspondent” Nina Totenberg wrongly reported that Justice Samuel Alito was retiring from the Supreme Court (NPR said Totenberg had “misheard” an announcement from Chief Justice John Roberts, which, given her age, is entirely plausible). “The coming days will disclose whether the error was publishing it a few days too soon or publishing it at all,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes. “Either way, at least in this situation NPR editors publicly acknowledged an error and took the story down. That’s more than they’ve done for hundreds of other articles that are similarly erroneous but, alas, remain unretracted and without editor’s notes on NPR websites and audio platforms.”

Foreign NPR segments frequently feature reporters in Lebanon who would be killed by Hezbollah if they told the real story of what is happening there rather than amplifying what Hezbollah wants western audiences to hear. Political coverage of Washington starts from the premise that President Trump is a norms-breaking would-be-tyrant jeopardizing democracy and the rule of law. Reporters from other left-leaning news organizations, book authors, left-wing professors, and officials of left-wing advocacy groups are brought on-air to support the baseline alarmist premise, fueling anxiety among NPR listeners. The implicit argument is that the only way to preserve American democracy is to donate to NPR so they can stay on the air warning about how endangered American democracy is. The catastrophism, the oversimplification, is on display routinely. Here’s a piece from NPR’s home page today, headlined, “After Trump’s reelection, these U.S. scientists found jobs in the U.K.” It begins “For decades, the U.S. was seen as a nation that prized its universities and scientific researchers. That changed when President Trump began his second term, says Megan Peters, a cognitive scientist at the University of California, Irvine. ‘It became very apparent, very quickly, that the new administration did not value higher education,’ she says, or the scientific research done at universities. ‘So when I went on the job market, I started looking around overseas,’ Peters says.” There’s no skepticism about the claim that Trump, who touts the Ivy League credentials of every Ivy League appointee he appoints, does “not value higher education,” no consideration of why, if Trump doesn’t value higher education, he has devoted so much energy to trying to reform it, and no questioning of why someone’s connection to the U.S. is so attenuated that their response to a federal policy change is to flee to a foreign country. It’s just a straight-up panicdote suggesting that fleeing elsewhere is a rational response to the Trump presidency. It’s so predictable that it’s boring. Part of the fun of radio is the serendipity, the surprise, the hearing a story that’s unexpected. You don’t get that from an anti-Trump, anti-Israel audio newsletter, which is what NPR is these days. An “Editor’s Note” with that confession would be a welcome surprise.

READ MORE: NPR’s ‘Alito Retiring’ Retraction Raises Question: What About All the Other Erroneous Stories It Hasn’t Retracted?

Brad Lane, Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images), Jay Jacobs (FOX 5 New York YouTube)

As Democratic leaders fret over the Zohran Mamdani-led socialist sweep in New York, the state’s Democratic Party chair is distancing himself from the most radical of the troika, Darializa Avila Chevalier, telling our Jon Levine that he has not spoken to her or the other Mamdani-backed insurgents in the wake of last Tuesday’s primary.

The party chairman, Jay Jacobs, said he was too “busy on personal issues this week” to call Chevalier and the other Mamdani-backed leftist House candidates, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander. Pressed on whether he would be endorsing Chevalier, Jacobs demurred, saying, “What I’m going to say to you is that I’m willing to work with her, okay, and whether I endorse her or not, we haven’t had that conversation and frankly she hasn’t asked for my endorsement.” He also said he found Chevalier’s social media posts calling Joe Biden a “rapist” and attacking Kamala Harris to be “reprehensible” but was careful not to speak too negatively, saying, “Apparently, she does too, because she’s removed them.”

The remarks reflect the uncomfortable situation mainstream Democrats find themselves in. Though Chevalier’s race in New York’s deep-blue 13th Congressional District is functionally over—the incumbent Democrat she ousted, Adriano Espaillat, won his 2024 general election by nearly 70 points—a stream of unflattering news about her has continued to trickle out after her primary win. On Monday, for example, CNN unearthed deleted X posts “in which the presumptive congresswoman shared praise for communist leaders, including Vladimir Lenin, and offered sympathetic assessments of Marxist ideology,” Levine writes, underscoring fear among Democrats that their Republican counterparts will use Chevalier’s win to paint their party as increasingly radical. Jacobs took pains to insist that’s not the case.

“To use a broad brush and say that the Democratic Party has moved far to the left because of the results in a couple of very progressive districts … I think this is inaccurate,” he said. “What I would say is that in those districts we tend to have, as in all primaries, a lower turnout. It favors activists, the activists tend to be more progressive.” See? This is fine.

READ MORE: ‘She Hasn’t Asked for My Endorsement’: New York Democratic Party Chair Keeps Distance From Darializa Avila Chevalier as Party Frets Over Socialist Surge

Additional reading:

Not just New York: Far-left House challenger Melat Kiros, a socialist who called both the Oct. 7 and Sept. 11 terror attacks "inevitable," unseated Rep. Diana DeGette, who has represented Denver for nearly 30 years. Kiros led DeGette by nearly 10 points with 93 percent of the vote counted early Wednesday morning.

Graham Platner’s campaign is out with a memo, first published by Politico, in which it complains that it’s “being blown completely out of the water” by an “onslaught” of Republican ad spending and asks Democratic groups to pick up the slack. It’s an interesting ask from Platner, who has spent the bulk of his campaign railing against national Democratic leaders, most notably Chuck Schumer, who holds tight control over the party’s outside group spending machine.

Socialist city council member Nithya Raman may be the next mayor of Los Angeles—and she has Harvard to thank, according to a profile in the student-run Crimson, which noted that Raman, who holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from the Ivy League school, has refrained from emphasizing her Harvard ties on the campaign trail but they “remain just below the surface — in her donor base and in the classmates now rallying behind her bid.” In fact, “Harvard-affiliated donors, including alumni, professors, and staff, accounted for almost 12 percent of Raman’s total campaign contributions,” the paper reports. Keep that in mind when the socialists come for Sunset.

The Supreme Court issued its final opinions of the term on Tuesday, including a high-profile ruling upholding state laws that bar biological boys from competing in girls’ high school sports. “Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe that they are,” Justice Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion.

Another ruling from the High Court may not receive as much attention but will have a significant impact on the midterm election cycle: In National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, the Court struck down limits on the amount of money a political committee—like the NRSC or RNC—can spend in coordination with candidates for federal office. The ruling applies to both parties, but it’s especially useful for Republicans, who tend to raise less money than Democrats through campaigns, which are a vehicle for small-dollar donors, and more money through committees.

Embattled tech mogul and Nick Kristof confidant Bill Gates is missing out on the annual donation Warren Buffett has provided to Gates’s foundation for two decades, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Buffett is waiting “to see the findings of a review into the foundation’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.”

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