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viktoria kirakosian's avatar
viktoria kirakosian
7d

anyone who had brains, could see that Kamala was not all there mentally. Either she was drunk or she was really drunk! Kamala pretended to know anything and everything, but I hate to break it to the American public, she was fake, pretending with accents to connect or all together clueless! I am hoping she moves to another state so we do not hear from her again, but not that fortunate. She lives in Malibu, still California.

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Thomas Sadowski's avatar
Thomas Sadowski
7d

I used to watch 60 Minutes with its iconic opening then it became boring, one sided and self important.

Worst of all like its network it was like a drunk losing its balance, same as late night TV which I used to watch. This is not murder. It’s suicide.

Cause of death doesn’t matter. Who and what takes their places does.

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