Cesar Conde (Council on Foreign Relations), CPJ logo (cpj.org)

The embattled Committee to Protect Journalists, whose list of “journalists” slain in Gaza brims with documented Hamas terrorists, is getting a boost from the chairman of NBC News, Cesar Conde, who is set to headline the committee’s annual gala on Thursday, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports.

Conde will headline CPJ’s Press Freedom Awards Dinner gala at New York City’s Glasshouse, while Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the New York Times podcast host, will emcee. The event, where benefactor tables run from $25,000 to $250,000, has long been an occasion for media executives and prestigious philanthropic foundations to showcase their support for journalists who risk their lives in the field. Both NBC and the Times are longtime CPJ supporters—NBC News editorial president Rebecca Blumenstein and Times columnist Lydia Polgreen sit on the group’s board.

This year’s gala, however, comes as CPJ drifts into pronounced anti-Israel activism and faces intense criticism for presenting jihadists as legitimate journalists targeted and killed by Israel as part of what the committee refers to as the “genocide“ in Gaza. The committee was thrust into disarray and infighting earlier this year after the Free Beacon published a series of reports showing that its influential list of “Journalist Casualties in the Israel-Gaza War” included numerous Hamas terrorists. It responded by conducting an internal review of the list, the results of which were disclosed in late September, two months after the review was supposed to be completed. CPJ ultimately removed 19 terrorists and 3 other fake journalists from the list but reinstated 4 others who had been nixed for engaging in terrorism against Israel. It also held a board vote affirming that “organizations affiliated with militant groups” are legitimate journalistic outlets so long as they aren’t engaging in “imminent” combat.

“The CPJ’s newly revised list still includes Anas al-Sharif, who Polgreen wrote was ‘a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’ who was ‘assassinated’ by Israel, ‘a young man who had suddenly become the face and voice of the desperate people of his homeland, Gaza,’” Kredo writes. “Though the IDF released voluminous documentary evidence to show that al-Sharif was an active Hamas soldier—including a photo of him hugging October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar—Polgreen said Israel had ‘no credible evidence’ for its case.”

READ MORE: NBC News Boss To Chair Festive Gala for Israel-Hating Committee to Protect Journalists, Which Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide,’ Claims Hamas Terrorists Are ‘Slain Journalists’

Logos of Environmental Law Institute, Sher Edling, and New Venture Fund

The left-wing dark money giant New Venture Fund funneled $1.6 million to the law firm representing dozens of blue states and cities in anti-oil litigation. It simultaneously sent $1 million to a group “training” judges on how to rule in such cases, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

The New Venture Fund draws upon a nearly $500 million endowment to fund left-wing social and environmental causes. In 2025, that included bankrolling Sher Edling to the tune of $1.6 million, tax forms filed this week show. The law firm has represented dozens of states and cities—including California, Massachusetts, New York City, and San Francisco—in lawsuits accusing oil companies like Chevron and BP of causing extreme weather. The New Venture Fund accounts for 97 percent of the firm’s known nonprofit funding—or $17.6 million—since 2017.

The fund also wired the Environmental Law Institute $1 million in 2025. The institute has faced congressional scrutiny for its so-called Climate Judiciary Project, which hosts “training” programs and luxury retreats for judges overseeing climate-related litigation. They include all-expenses-paid conferences in ritzy destinations such as Napa Valley and Palm Beach, the Free Beacon reported. An Oregon district judge, Ann Aiken, attended one such conference in Honolulu while presiding over a key climate case, Juliana v. United States. It included a presentation by the lead counsel for plaintiffs in Juliana. ELI curriculum documents argue that the “world will need to achieve massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to avoid major disruptions to human life.”

“The revelation provides the latest insight into the active high-stakes legal effort to hold oil companies financially liable for extreme weather events, from tornadoes and floods to hurricanes and heat waves,” Catenacci writes. “And it comes amid congressional scrutiny of both Sher Edling’s and the ELI’s activities. In April 2026, the House Judiciary Committee demanded records from Sher Edling, claiming their tactics raise concerns about the ‘integrity and independence of the judicial process.’ Months later, the panel published a sprawling report documenting the ELI’s efforts and said the group runs a ‘targeted influence campaign’ that ‘seeks to indoctrinate federal and state judges into blindly accepting disputed assertions about climate change.’”

READ MORE: Far-Left Dark Money Behemoth Spent $1.6M To Back Democrats’ Lawsuits Against Oil Companies Last Year, While Giving $1M To ‘Train Judges’ Overseeing Their Cases

Vikki Goodwin (Antranik Tavitian/Getty Images)

Texas’s lieutenant governor-elect, Democrat Vikki Goodwin, campaigned extensively against what she described as the data center development “crisis” in the Lone Star State. Then she named an active data center lobbyist co-chair of her transition team, records reviewed by the Free Beacon show.

Goodwin announced her 14-member transition team on Tuesday. A majority of those members—8 of the 14—are registered lobbyists, including co-chair Leticia Van de Putte, who served for more than 20 years in the Texas House and Senate as a Democrat before launching a lobbying firm. Van de Putte’s active clients include Vantage Data Centers, a global data center developer. The company is behind a $25 billion data center campus in Shackelford County, Texas, known as “Frontier.” Vantage announced the project in August 2025, saying it would help “meet unprecedented AI demand” and cement Texas as “a strategic, global AI hub.” Four months later, in January, it retained Van de Putte on a year-long contract with an anticipated compensation of up to $114,429.99, records show. She and the other lobbyists can serve on Goodwin’s transition team while actively lobbying, but they would need to stop lobbying if they were hired as full-time staffers in Goodwin’s official office.

“Texas has indeed become a global hub for data center and AI infrastructure in recent years, though Goodwin campaigned against the industry during the 2026 midterm elections, calling for a ‘pause on new data center construction’ and accusing Republicans of spending ‘billions on water projects to enable big-tech data centers, instead of prioritizing drinking water for families,’” our Collin Anderson writes. “She also held a ‘Data Center Accountability Press Conference,’ during which she called for a special legislative session to address what she called ‘the data center crisis.’”

“The presence of a data center lobbyist on Goodwin’s transition team suggests that the Democrat’s crusade against AI infrastructure had more to do with politics than policy. A University of Texas poll released in late June found that a majority of Texans oppose data center construction in their community; Goodwin held her ‘Data Center Accountability Press Conference’ three weeks later.”

READ MORE: Texas LG-Elect Names Data Center Lobbyist to Transition Team After Campaigning Against Data Center ‘Crisis’

In other news:

Last week, the Free Beacon reported on writings from the first Democrat to challenge Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman, Gaza-born Ahmed Moor, that defend Hamas and Hezbollah. Moor was asked Monday whether he’s pro-Hamas, a question he didn’t answer. “Am I pro-Hamas? I’d like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel,” Moor said. “I’m opposed to Israeli apartheid.”

Iran’s leaders are “increasingly concerned” that gas shortages caused by the war against the United States could prompt “public unrest” as “difficult living standards” become “harder for people to withstand,” Reuters reported. “The reality is that if our gas gets cut off, we’ll have to close down and go home,” one street vendor said.

Harvard College dean David J. Deming celebrated “a real improvement on freedom of expression” after the college’s annual senior survey found that 54 percent of respondents felt free to express their beliefs on controversial issues, up from 45 percent from a year prior. The problem is that the bulk of those respondents—63 percent—are liberals, while just 32 percent of conservative students said they felt comfortable expressing their views, according to the Crimson.

Michigan senator Elissa Slotkin is taking heat from Jewish voters in the state after campaigning hand in hand with her soon-to-be colleague, Abdul El-Sayed. A Conservative synagogue in the Detroit suburbs went so far as to email congregants acknowledging their “concern” and “hurt” ahead of a planned visit from Slotkin, who did not ultimately attend the service, citing flight issues.

Hunter College, part of the City University of New York system, launched an investigation after the school’s student government suddenly scrapped a “cultural night” that was set to include the Jewish campus group Hillel. Hunter’s student body president, Sumaiya Ahmed, said the event didn’t “align with our values or the values of the students we represent as the Hunter Community” without explaining why.

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below.