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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
May 23

"The Times piece, by Nicholas Kristof, cites a report by CPJ alleging that 'three percent' of 59 Palestinian 'journalists' who’d been detained by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023 'said they had been raped. . .'"

According to my calculations, three percent of 59 is 1.77. In a data set that small, you'd think they could just count up the numbers by hand and give us a nice whole integer.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
May 23

When Polgreen doesn't accept IDF documentation and prefers Hamas anecdotes, the bias beggars belief.

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