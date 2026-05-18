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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
May 18

Well, Platner makes a great Democrat - he gets what he wants by using other people's money....

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Douglas Wise's avatar
Douglas Wise
May 18

Does that mean the Platner's offspring will be eligible for turkeybaster-right Norwegian citizenship?

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