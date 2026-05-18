Adam Hamawy (hamawyfornj.com), Twin Towers (Spencer Platt/Getty Images), Omar Abdel-Rahman (Wikipedia)

The New Jersey plastic surgeon leading the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, Adam Hamawy, is facing intense criticism from victims and survivors of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing over his years-long friendship with the “Blind Sheikh” terrorist mastermind who inspired the attack, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports. The victims are shocked and horrified that a close associate of the Muslim cleric—Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the bombing—could soon be a member of Congress.

“I would never vote for Hamawy because of this and again, saying that as a lifelong Democrat and someone who really wants to keep New Jersey blue, I would find another Democrat to vote for even if it meant writing in someone,” said Michael Macko, whose father worked at the World Trade Center as an assistant chief mechanical supervisor and was killed by the blast while on his lunch break. “I could not with a clear conscience ever vote for this man. Nor would I encourage anybody else to. Some things are just not forgivable.”

James Outerbridge, who survived both the 1993 bombing and the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, said Hamawy “doesn’t deserve to run for political office in our country,” adding, “There’s no place for people like this.” Another survivor, Charles Maikish, the director of the Port Authority World Trade Department at the time of the bombing, said of Hamawy’s relationship with Rahman: “Personally, it disgusts me. For somebody that has befriended that group, or the head of that sect that perpetrated such a heinous crime, to me, is just totally against what would be a free, open, democratic society.”

“The scandal has been slowly percolating in New Jersey since the Free Beacon first flagged a 1995 New York Times article labeling Hamawy a ‘supporter’ of the radical cleric,” Levine writes. “Hamawy was a defense witness in [Rahman’s] spectacular trial and described the terrorist as a ‘leader of the community’ on the campaign trail just last week. … Hamawy has never denied his relationship to the sheikh—who died in prison in 2017—but has attempted to distance himself from the issue by blasting the story as ‘right-wing, MAGA smears.’”

READ MORE: ‘Some Things Are Just Not Forgivable’: Hamawy Is Denounced by 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Survivors Who Are Appalled a Friend of the Blind Sheikh May Soon Be in Congress

Graham Platner (Graeme Sloan/Getty Images)

When “working-class Mainer” Graham Platner announced he and his wife were receiving fertility treatments in Norway, Platner said they went abroad because they didn’t “have that money” for treatment in the United States, suggesting the couple had paid for fertility treatments themselves. They didn’t—Platner’s dad, an Ivy League-educated attorney, did. “It’s the latest sign of how Platner … has relied on his wealthy family for support,” our Chuck Ross writes, as well as another instance in which Platner has misled the public about family financial support.

“Platner has made the fertility treatments a centerpiece of his messaging on health care, saying he and his wife, Amy Gertner, 40, had to go to Norway for in vitro fertilization in January because they could not afford the ‘astronomical’ costs for treatment in the United States. In repeated interviews, he suggested that he paid for the treatments himself,” writes Ross.

“But Platner’s family—his father and in-laws—covered the costs of the IVF treatments as well as travel and lodging in Norway, the New York Times reported, citing a ‘person with knowledge of the financial arrangement’ as well as Platner’s campaign. … The cost of fertility tourism to Norway is significantly less expensive than in the United States, but it is still out of reach of many Americans. IVF costs are complicated and vary wildly by couple, but a full IVF cycle involving Norway (most fertility tourists only undergo the most expensive part of IVF in Norway) can cost as much as $15,000, plus the stiff costs associated with traveling to one of Europe’s most expensive countries. Couples also need the flexibility to spend about two weeks overseas.”

The ordeal is part of a pattern of prevarications from Platner when it comes to his family’s money. Platner has also said he purchased his house in Maine with “the support of the VA,” a claim the New Yorker repeated in a September profile that said Platner bought the home with “the aid of a Department of Veterans Affairs low-interest mortgage.” In fact, he bought it with a $200,000 loan from his father, as the Free Beacon reported. The New Yorker updated the profile on Friday.

READ MORE: Graham Platner’s Dad Paid for ‘Working-Class’ Senate Candidate’s Norwegian Fertility Treatments, Campaign Acknowledges After Platner Repeatedly Suggested He Covered the Costs

Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek says America’s veterans “deserve better than what they’re getting out of Washington right now.” But Turek already represents vets in the Iowa State Legislature—and he skipped a vote on a bill funding veterans’ services to attend a happy hour hosted by a PAC aligned with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, the Free Beacon’s Jessica Costescu reports.

Turek’s April 26 event with VoteVets—a Democratic group that has raked in roughly $31 million from Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC and consistently backs Schumer’s preferred candidates, including Turek—ended about 10 minutes before a vote in the Iowa House of Representatives to fund a bill allocating nearly $13 million to the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Turek was marked absent, though he did have time to promote his campaign event—even as he attempts to distance himself from VoteVets by calling the group a “super PAC that has decided to support me.”

VoteVets’ support for Turek—who is not a veteran but attributes his spina bifida to his father’s exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War—has emerged as a point of controversy in his primary fight against left-wing state legislator Zach Wahls, who is backed by progressives like Elizabeth Warren. Wahls has accused Schumer of using VoteVets “to buy” the primary, and he has a point—the group has spent nearly $9 million boosting Turek, more than triple the $2 million Turek’s own campaign has spent. It’s something to consider next time the mainstream media cover VoteVets as a group that supports veterans rather than a Schumer proxy.

READ MORE: Iowa Democratic Senate Hopeful Josh Turek Skips Vote on Veterans Funding To Rub Elbows With Schumer-Aligned Super PAC

Additional reading:

NPR podcast host Ramtin Arablouei “left the public radio network after it opened an investigation in March into his conduct in the workplace,” the New York Times reported. Arablouei is accused of behaving inappropriately toward a female colleague, who said he “flirted with guests and a contract employee of the show.” In one case, Arablouei allegedly said a producer was “a case for race mixing,” a “remark that struck some attendees as an untoward appraisal of her physical appearance.”

It was a bad weekend to be a terrorist: First, President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States and Nigeria carried out a joint operation that killed ISIS terrorist Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom Trump described as “second in command of ISIS globally” and as a man who “thought he could hide.” Shortly thereafter, Israel confirmed the killing of Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad, believed to be the last surviving mastermind of the October 7 massacre. Presumably they both died like dogs.

After former Arcadia, Calif., mayor Eileen Wang (D.) resigned from her post and pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent of China, NBC News found the real victim. Wang’s resignation, the network reported, “sparked backlash and reignited fears of anti-Asian discrimination,” NBC said in a double-bylined article, which cited unspecified “racist comments” and quoted several experts who were concerned about the “dangerous” rise in anti-China rhetoric.

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