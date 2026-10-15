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Kristi's avatar
Kristi
Oct 15

HE IS ANTI-ISRAEL-YISRAEL / ANTI-CONSERVATIVE JEWISH AND CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN PEOPLE / HE IS ANTI-USA!!

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David Cearley's avatar
David Cearley
Oct 15

Cons Jews into voting for him and then betrays them Typical demorat

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