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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
May 18

I cancelled my sub to the NYT 4 years ago, I hope it repents before its inevitable death.

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Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
May 18

Of course Berger didn't respond. He has wrapped himself in NYT virtue, and that's all he needs to justify himself, or so he thinks.

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