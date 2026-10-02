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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 2

Spending money we don't have, giving it to people who don't qualify for it and people ask why things cost so much!

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Gary Greenwood's avatar
Gary Greenwood
Oct 2

He's a JIHADI theif!

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