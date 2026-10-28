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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7h

New Your Times relies on other people because they don't have any real journalists at the paper. This way, they can say they did not know it was not the truth! You get the point!

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Barry's avatar
Barry
7h

All the news that's fit to print...and a lot that isn't

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