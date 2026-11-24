A photo of the print version of the New York Times piece preemptively referencing a “war crime.” (Ira Stoll)

The New York Times is on such high alert for possible Israeli or American war crimes against the Islamic Republic of Iran that it is now publishing a front page “news analysis” article accusing President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu—and their militaries—of such crimes before they even happen.

The speculation about U.S. or Israeli strikes that “would cause widespread suffering in a country of 93 million people and in most cases would be considered a war crime under international law” appears in an article that makes zero mention of the Iranian terror-sponsoring, nuclear weapons-aspiring government’s killing of pro-democracy protesters. President Trump said in a social media post this week that the Islamic Republic of Iran “has killed 81,000 protesters as of today.” The New York Times does not appear to have reported on that comment by Trump, but so long as the newspaper is raising concerns about “widespread suffering in a country of 93 million people,” you’d think maybe it might deign to mention that the status quo of a murderously oppressive regime isn’t exactly rainbows and unicorns for ordinary Iranians. Maybe the suffering is only worth mentioning if Trump or Netanyahu can be blamed for it?

It sure seems that way. In fairness, at least the New York Times chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker, did repost to social media an article from a competing outlet, the Financial Times, about Iran flogging a singer who performed without a hijab. “She performed in concert in a sleeveless dress without a hijab. For that, Iran flogged her with 74 lashes,” Baker wrote. Not even Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City is that bad, at least yet.

The front-page Times “news analysis”—as if all the other articles are analysis-free—appears under the bylines of recidivist New York Times Jerusalem bureau chief David Halbfinger and of Ronen Bergman, with additional reporting contributed by Adam Ragson and Natan Odenheimer. It’s an example of The Editors Rule of Byline Inflation, which is that the reliability of any news article is inversely proportional to the number of reporters with named credit. Alas, there’s no byline on the “jump headline” inside the print Times, which reads “Netanyahu Wants to Attack Iran. Does That Serve Israel or Him?” Entirely omitted—invisible, just like the slain pro-democracy protesters—are the possibilities that it might serve the United States of America, or the long-suffering people of Iran, or the cause of freedom.

The Wall Street Journal’s Middle East coverage is far from perfect, but it’s had some stories recently that New York Times readers have been deprived of. A Journal article published online November 23 was headlined “U.S. Eyes Iran as Possible Culprit in Dozens of New Cyberattacks Against Ships.” The subheadline was “As many as 50 ships carrying oil and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked, U.S. officials say.” A November 19 dispatch by the Journal’s Benoit Faucon reported that “Heavily armed insurgents in Iran’s restive borderlands are posing a new challenge to the embattled leadership in Tehran.” It said that “Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns have ambushed security patrols and attacked intelligence and police buildings in a province along Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan,” and that “In Iran’s northwest, Kurdish militants are suspected in the killings of senior members of the Basij, the regime’s volunteer militia, and a cleric affiliated with the group.” It noted that “Since the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979, Iran has faced insurgencies from the Kurds in its northwest, Arabs in its southwestern oil fields and the Baloch to the southeast.”

The Journal article treats the Iranians as people with independent agency rather than viewing everything through the lens of what the New York Times “news analysis” calls “the belief that Mr. Netanyahu would stop at almost nothing to stay in power.” I’m not denying that Netanyahu would like to stay in power—his party did, after all, get the most votes in Israel’s recent election—or that President Trump has an eye on the calendar and the Democrats taking control of Congress. But the Times article makes the whole Iran conflict seem like a Netanyahu political stunt rather than a U.S.-Israel response to Iran slaughtering tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in January 2026. That bloodbath prompted even the New York Times editorial board to issue a staff editorial headlined, “Iran’s Murderous Regime Is Irredeemable.” That editorial declared, “The Khamenei regime is too depraved to be reformed.” Was the Times editorial board just participating in a ploy to prolong Netanyahu’s political life in Israel? Come on.

The front-page news analysis declares “Israel’s goals in a possible strike against Iran have not been detailed publicly by Mr. Netanyahu.” That is not accurate. In an October 20 interview with Alex Traiman of the Jerusalem News Syndicate, Netanyahu said he and Trump would work together to remove the ayatollah regime in Iran. Said Netanyahu, “the only way that we can make sure that Israel is safe—that we guarantee the future for our country, for our children, for our grandchildren—is by removing this regime.” How much additional detail does the Times need?

The Times news analysis can’t be bothered to quote Netanyahu’s on-the-record comment to JNS, but the Times does cart out “Three Israeli security officials … who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.” What would the anonymice do without the New York Times to help them smear Netanyahu? The article is all about Netanyahu’s political motives, but it’s remarkably incurious about the motives of the anonymice. Maybe they fear that a regime change in Iran would cement Likud Party dominance in Israeli politics for another generation. It’s one thing for the Times to be skeptical of Netanyahu or of Trump. This latest analysis, though, goes beyond skepticism to a kind of cynicism or hostility.

I guess it speaks well of Israel and America that they haven’t committed enough genuine war crimes yet to keep the Times fully occupied, leaving the paper’s journalists stuck speculating about future actions. Maybe sometime over the long holiday lull the Times vast journalistic machine will crank out an article speculating on whether it would be a crime if the Iranian regime kills tens of thousands more protesters. If the regime in Tehran is left in place and does do that, where will the Times possibly place the blame?

READ MORE: New York Times Warns of New U.S.-Israeli ‘War Crime’