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Bob Goldberg's avatar
Bob Goldberg
1h

Ira, thanks for taking the time to analyse and deconstruct this poll. The WSJ has - especially on Israel- become a reliable purveyor of ‘dark’ news and polls are a great way of making people feel alone if there views are in the minority or nowhere .

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Brian's avatar
Brian
1h

The WSJ has become the NYT for wealthy boomers. Oped page may lean conservative but news is anti trump and anti America. Sad!

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