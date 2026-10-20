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Isabel Margolin's avatar
Isabel Margolin
6d

Is there a school bus her daughter can take that travels to Cuba every morning?

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
6d

It's amazing how humans seem to always make things much more difficult than they need to be.

The cure for all this is for the gentry white progressives who subsidize the N H-Js of the world with copious amounts of white guilt money to simply preach what they practice.

I guarantee you that every NYT employee and reader who calls leafy postcollegiate Brooklyn their home has one and the same parenting style: push to get into the best schools, study for every test and read all the assigned homework, dedicate your entire life starting in junior high to the SAT and to scoring lots of extra-curriculars, all for the ultimate goal of getting into an upscale college that mama and papa can brag about. Study and strive, like all the other Calebs and Caitlyns whose parents live like Ward Cleaver but have the politics of Eldridge Cleaver.

Never mind school choice or funding, teacher evaluations, pedagogical theories etc. Just demand parents be responsible for creating reasonably literate, responsible children and refuse to tolerate any child/parents who cannot live up to even the lowest form of these standards.

Oh but wait, humans are tribal, and the tribe called gentry white progressives can only repeat sacred dogma about historical victimhood and oppressive structures etc. Anything else would be victim-blaming, and what's more important: that the children you claim to care about have a good education or that you remain a member in good standing in the tribe of Good Whites who reside on the Right Side of History?

I wonder what the Times would say!

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