The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
Oct 13

“The younger Gordillo also told Fox News his parents left Peru due to poor economic conditions caused by “the imposition of capitalism and American imperialism.””

So they moved to the country of capitalism and American imperialism, ie AMERICA!

I see his college taught him to think critically.

Reply
Share
JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
Oct 13

Gordillo's parents must be so proud. Or are they willfully deaf and/or stupid? If I were in their position, my son would be on the street, completely cut off, and I would be talking to everyone I came in contact with, telling them the truth.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture