Gustavo Gordillo (Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)

The embattled co-chair of New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter, Gustavo L. Gordillo, has made a name for himself railing against landlords and property ownership. He may want to take a look at his own parents, Peruvian émigrés whose economic fortunes were transformed by the United States and who now charge eye-popping rents for their Florida mansion. They’ve also heavily subsidized his life, the journalist Ben Ryan writes for the Free Beacon.

Gordillo—a Yale-educated art-world staffer turned union electrician who has called to “take over apartments owned by landlords” and proclaimed that “inheritance is DEI for white people”—is the son of Gustavo E. and Elizabeth Gordillo, successful real estate investors who recently rented out their Florida mansion for $18,000 a month. For six years, their socialist son lived in their nearly $1 million Brooklyn home. The Gordillos paid his rent for at least three years prior. And now, their son is living elsewhere while the Brooklyn home undergoes a $1.4 million roof-raising renovation.

The Free Beacon scoured thousands of pages of public records to pull back the curtain on the Gordillo family fortune. We found that the Gordillos have spent three decades flipping homes, amassing what is now nearly $5 million in South Florida real estate. “They have recently charged $17,000 to $18,000 in monthly rent for a five-bedroom mansion they bought for $2.24 million in Weston outside Fort Lauderdale, a property they’ve struggled to sell at a robust rate of return,” Ryan writes.

Gordillo has nonetheless criticized New York City landlords for enjoying what he claimed, without evidence and likely in error, was an average 12 percent rate of return on their investments. “We don’t think that anyone should have a constitutional right to double-digit returns on their investment,” he told Fox News.

The younger Gordillo also told Fox News his parents left Peru due to poor economic conditions caused by “the imposition of capitalism and American imperialism.”

READ MORE: NY Democratic Socialists Boss Railed Against Landlords. His Rich Parents Rented Out Their Florida Mansion For $18,000 a Month, Bought Him a $1 Million NYC Home.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images) and Josh Shapiro (Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images)

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, a likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate perceived in some circles as a pro-Israel moderate, used a recent debate in his own reelection campaign to call on Israeli voters to dump Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports. “The people of Israel here in another couple weeks will determine who their leader should be,” Shapiro said during the debate, held on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel. “I hope it’s not Benjamin Netanyahu. I think he has led Israel down a very dangerous and isolated path. I want America to have a strong relationship with Israel and with the Israeli government. That’s not possible right now with the Netanyahu government in charge.” Stoll writes:

It’s an illuminating situation that casts some doubt about Shapiro’s claim that it’s Netanyahu, rather than Democratic voters and politicians, that have caused any weakening of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Shapiro went to Jewish day school, proposed marriage to his now-wife on a trip to Israel, was the target of an antisemitic firebombing in the governor’s residence on Passover, has a sukkah at the governor’s residence, and says that when he was being vetted as a possible vice presidential choice by Kamala Harris in 2024, a Harris campaign official asked him if he’d ever been an agent of the Israeli government. Yet rather than maintain a judicious silence in advance of the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27, 2026, out of respect for Israeli democracy and the Jewish state’s longest-serving leader, Shapiro opened his mouth. It’s unlikely to sway any Israeli voters against Netanyahu. It might even stiffen the resolve of others who don’t want their national leadership chosen by Shapiro, a former “Jews for Obama” leader in a foreign country thousands of miles away. And if Netanyahu does win re-election and Shapiro by some miracle prevails in a Democratic primary against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other contenders, it will only complicate any future Shapiro-Netanyahu relationship. The audience seems less Israeli voters than American Democratic presidential primary voters, who hate Netanyahu almost as much as they hate President Trump. It’s also not clear that the problem Shapiro and other Netanyahu-bashers have is really with Netanyahu or, rather, with the Israeli public that elected him. Any candidate elected as an alternative to Netanyahu is unlikely to pursue dramatically different security policies. Some of the anti-Netanyahu politicians have already been talking in recent days about, if they win, including Netanyahu in a governing unity coalition rather than relying for a parliamentary majority on Arab parties or fervently religious Jews who don’t serve in the army.

READ MORE: Pa. Governor Shapiro Sides Against Netanyahu In Israeli Election

Abdul El-Sayed’s mother, whom the left-wing Michigan Senate candidate called on camera in a May campaign video, was active in the Muslim Brotherhood while in college in Egypt, a revelation that further contradicts El-Sayed’s recent claims that neither he nor his family have ties to the radical Islamist group, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed’s half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi, wrote of her mother’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in a 2012 tweet sent just after Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi was elected president of Egypt. “Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college,” wrote Abdelhadi, who is five years younger than El-Sayed and has a different father. Their mother, Fatten Elkomy, attended Alexandria University, which was known as a hub for Muslim Brotherhood activity in the 1970s.

El-Sayed himself has recounted his mother’s campus activism, writing in his book, Healing Politics, that she was a “leader on campus” without mentioning the Muslim Brotherhood. Though he lived with his father after his parents divorced early in his life, he maintains a close relationship with his mother. El-Sayed called her in a 2026 Mother’s Day campaign video, saying, “Enjoy the day, and we’ll see you soon,” and “Love you, Mama. Talk soon.” Years earlier, in 2020, El-Sayed sent Abdelhadi money on the mobile payment service Venmo for “Mama’s bday gift,” a Free Beacon review found.

“The revelation of Elkomy’s role as a Muslim Brotherhood campus activist comes as El-Sayed denies any ties to the Islamist group, which spawned Hamas in Gaza in the 1980s,” writes Ross. “In a Sunday Meet the Press appearance, El-Sayed said neither he nor his family have connections to the Brotherhood. ‘You don’t have any ties, and your family doesn’t?’ NBC’s Kristen Welker asked. ‘No,’ El-Sayed said twice. But Abdelhadi, who was arrested for assaulting a police officer during an anti-ICE rally in Chicago last year, has repeatedly discussed her family’s ties to the Brotherhood, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed’s Mother Was Active in Muslim Brotherhood in College, Sister Said

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