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Diane Steiner's avatar
Diane Steiner
Oct 13

Ramalama is obsessed with her hate. Her lies keep her rotted soul from toally disintegrating.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 13

This is why we need a president who will deport all Muslims, including citizens. They lied when they swore their citizenship oath.

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