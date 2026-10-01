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DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
Oct 1

What an Evil, Radical, Nefarious Couple They Are! Apparently, Some Very Radical and Ignorant New Yorkers Voted for the America and Christ hating MadMani! Lord, Have Mercy on America!😮🥹🫤😡

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a m's avatar
a m
Oct 1

No shared room for our gal Rama!

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