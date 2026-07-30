Ilia Khalifehzadeh is hanged in Bukan, Iran, on July 12, 2025. (Photo via Iran Human Rights.)

Watchdog groups like Iran Human Rights and media outlets like the Associated Press agree that public executions are not uncommon in the Islamic Republic. The New York Times does not. The so-called newspaper of record’s article on two recent executions carried out by the Iranian regime includes “the absurd, false claim that ‘Iran has long been one of the world’s most frequent users of capital punishment, but public executions are extremely rare,’” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The article appeared under a joint byline. Leily Nikounazar is, according to her LinkedIn profile, a 2010 graduate of “Tehran’s Faculty of News.” Sanjana Varghese’s New York Times bio says she has freelanced for Al Jazeera, the Qatar-owned outlet that has harbored Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists. Her main job before the New York Times was at Airwars, which is funded by anti-Israel nonprofits including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Neither Nikounazar nor Varghese, who lives in London but “grew up between Canada and Bahrain,” immediately returned my queries about whether they planned a correction. Maybe the Times Iran team is attempting to ingratiate itself in hopes of obtaining permission to make a minder-accompanied trip to the Islamic Republic to cover the eventual funeral of Mojtaba Khamenei, the same way it covered the funeral this month of Ali Khamenei with two Times video journalists, a photographer, and a correspondent. (”We had two handlers with us throughout the trip … he would tell us we could not photograph certain places or say we couldn’t go to certain places without explaining why. ... Iran contains multitudes. ... I came away wishing we had more time and opportunity to document that complexity,” Times Middle East correspondent Abdi Latif Dahir said earlier this month.) In the past, the New York Times has been more accurate about the issue. The Times itself reported in 2012: “Executions are very public events in Iran, with authorities setting up building cranes at the scene of the crime or on the central square of the city where the crime took place. ... The convicted criminal is often brought in around dusk, arriving at the square where a crane or scaffolding with ropes and nooses await him. Families, both of the victim and the convicted cheer and wail, often there are last minute pleas for a pardon. An Islamic judge, always present at the scene, will also officially ask the family of the victim for forgiveness. Usually crowds try to influence such decisions by calling for forgiveness or for the execution to take place.” In 2012, the Times went so far as to publish a slideshow of the pictures of the hangings, preceded by a disclaimer or trigger warning: “Please note that this slideshow includes some graphic images.”

READ MORE: ‘Public Executions Are Extremely Rare’ in Iran, the New York Times Claims, Inaccurately

Israeli tanks (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The war against the Iranian regime is entering its sixth month, and the United States and Israel are considering some form of a land blockade to crank up the economic pressure on the mullahs in Tehran, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

A senior Israeli official told Levine that the move, which would complement the sea blockade that’s been in effect for some time, is one possibility the two countries are discussing as part of an “economic element” that could bring significant pressure to bear against Iran. “What if you just block the land? Suppose Iran can’t bring anything in, cannot take anything out,” the official said. “You need the whiteboard, and you have to go through that … put in all the various options. And usually, if you have enough experience, you can choose correctly between the options.” It’s unclear how such a land blockade would work in practice; Iran shares long borders with seven countries.

Iran has attacked a number of Gulf nations in recent weeks but has refrained from launching strikes against Israel since early June, something that would guarantee an Israeli reentry into the war, according to the official. “What would cause Israel to join? I’ll tell you one thing that would cause us to join immediately: an attack by Iran. We will respond very, very forcefully and very quickly.”

READ MORE: Israel, US Are Discussing Land Blockade of Iran To Increase Pressure on Islamic Republic

Soffiyah Elijah (library.marin.edu), Zohran Mamdani (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A prominent Jewish lawyer in New York City is speaking out after Mayor Zohran Mamdani excluded him from an influential judicial advisory panel over his controversial clients—while including a left-wing attorney who has represented convicted cop-killers, our Chuck Ross reports.

The Jewish attorney, John Leventhal, had been recommended for the panel, but Mamdani rejected him because he represented Jeffrey Epstein consigliere Ghislaine Maxwell on an appellate issue related to her sex-trafficking case. Mamdani had no such concerns with Soffiyah Elijah, founder of the Alliance of Families for Justice. “Over the course of her legal career, Elijah has represented, befriended, and advocated for a slew of convicted cop-killers, including Sundiata Acoli, Marilyn Buck, Mumia Abu-Jamal, and members of the San Francisco 8, all of whom were convicted of murdering police officers, armed robbery, or terrorism-related offenses,” Ross writes, prompting charges of hypocrisy from Leventhal.

“It’s hypocritical to pick on the Maxwell case when people have other unpopular clients,” he told the Free Beacon. “The fact that I’m Jewish, it has a stink about it.”

Leventhal has a point: Mamdani did not appoint a single Jew to the panel for the first time since its establishment, something a coalition of Jewish legal organizations said “left us deeply disappointed.”

“If not me, why not another Jew?” Leventhal asked.

READ MORE: ‘Hypocritical!’ Mamdani Appoints Lawyer for Black Nationalist Cop-Killers to Judicial Advisory Board After Blocking Jewish Judge for Representing Ghislaine Maxwell

Additional Reading:

Iran launched a surprise attack on U.S. troops in the Middle East early Wednesday that was intercepted by U.S. forces. “We’re going to beat the fucking shit out of them,” President Trump told Fox News. “We’ll be hitting them hard.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19’s origins, the federal government’s response, and his now-infamous diary entries in which he kvelled over his own fame. At least that’s what he was supposed to talk about, but he pleaded the Fifth more than 100 times, something that could land him in contempt of Congress.

Zohran Mamdani isn’t just facing criticism for his no-Jews-allowed judicial advisory panel. He’s also taking fire for publishing an online list of property owners—and their addresses—who may be subject to his proposed luxury home tax, a move the head of the business group Partnership for New York City said “sends an implicit message that these are people who’ve done something wrong, rather than simply people the city has chosen to tax more.” It’s reminiscent of the mayor’s menacing and ill-advised video in which he called out Citadel CEO Ken Griffin for his alleged failure to “contribute” to New York City. The mayor backtracked in a matter of days, thanking Griffin publicly for his contribution to a memorial for slain New York City police officers.

“Squad” member Summer Lee’s office is improperly using House resources to advocate on behalf of left-wing candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, according to a complaint from a concerned constituent filed with the House Ethics Committee and shared with the Free Beacon, which singles out Lee’s director of operations, Philip Bennett, who runs the notorious Instagram account “Dear White Staffers.”

At least 17 law firms have dropped out of a prestigious internship program that allegedly excluded white applicants, cutting the program’s enrollment in half as it faces a federal probe from the Trump administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to information that the nonprofit behind the complaint, Americans for Equal Opportunity, shared with the Free Beacon.

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