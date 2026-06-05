IT’S FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026

Does Donald Trump hate America? His decision to appoint Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence suggests the answer is yes—but not for the reasons the liberal media keep harping on. They don’t think he’s qualified for the job, which is hypocritical nonsense. They didn’t seem to mind when Jill Biden appointed herself acting president of the United States. When it comes to Pulte, I’m far more concerned about what’s on his résumé than what’s missing from it.

The Washington Post reports that Pulte “attended Northwestern University,” but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Pulte is a 2010 graduate of the Medill School of Journalism, widely regarded as a training ground for elite journalists. Notable alumni include former New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan, MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace, and Omar Jimenez, the CNN correspondent best known for his reporting on the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” in Kenosha, Wis.

As of this writing, Medill has yet to congratulate its esteemed alumnus on his promotion. It’s fairly obvious what’s going on here. The journalistic elite are staying quiet or actively denouncing Pulte’s appointment because they don’t want Trump to have second thoughts about putting one of their own in charge of our national intelligence. A journalism school grad, for crying out loud.

May God have mercy on our souls.

In Trump’s defense, he is probably distracted by all the planning for America’s 250th birthday celebration—not to mention his other responsibilities as president. That includes educating the public and encouraging them to view America’s greatness in the proper perspective. Mission accomplished!

That’s right, losers. Our pool could beat up your pool. So shut up.

In all seriousness, though, the new reflecting pool is going to look great, and Trump will get none of the credit he deserves from the miserable scolds who inhabit our nation’s capital. Since taking office, his administration has been cleaning up graffiti and restoring fountains that most D.C. residents didn’t even know existed because they’ve sat in disrepair for decades. A thankless job, but someone had to do it.

SHIRTLESS WONDER

Another week, another Graham Platner scandal. Forgive the redundancy.

Some were shocked to learn that the guy with a Nazi tattoo—who disparaged rape victims, masturbated in porta-potties, and bragged about doing cocaine on military leave—exchanged extramarital sexts with other women on Kik, a hookup app described as “paradise” for child predators. Platner’s profile, complete with a shirtless bathroom selfie that strategically concealed his Nazi ink, was still active when the reports emerged.

You almost feel bad for the Democrats who have to keep defending this guy. Many shrugged off the sexting allegations as another youthful indiscretion from the distant past. (He was in his late 30s; he’s now 41.) Platner met with Senate Democrats to calm their nerves and insisted there wouldn’t be any more scandals. At the very least, he assured them, any forthcoming allegations of sexual assault would not be “credible.”

That’s not particularly reassuring, nor is the fact that Platner rushed back to Maine to deal with what one reporter described as an impending revelation that was “worse than [the] Nazi tattoo.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more grimly amusing phrase ever written about a political candidate, but if anyone can clear that bar, Platner is just the scumbag to do it.

Just in: The New York Times reports that Platner told a former girlfriend that if he ever caught an intruder in his home, he would “rape them,” but not in a “sexual way, not in a gay way.” He said he would “rape them to show them that I’m dominant.” Normal locker room talk, from the sound of it.

THE WORST FAMILY

Could Joe Biden ever disgrace himself more thoroughly than he did on the CNN debate stage in 2024? It seems inconceivable, but Sleepy Joe’s surprise appearance at his wife’s book event this week suggests the best is yet to come.

“I have a question,” the former president rasped after he zombie-shuffled up to the stage where Dr. Jill Biden was being grilled by Whoopi Goldberg. “Who do you love most in the whole world?”

Goldberg attempted to move things along, but Biden just stood there wagging his finger. Eventually a crew member handed him a microphone so that Biden could announce that his own book is coming out in September—just in time for the midterm elections.

You love to see it. Democrats are begging the Bidens to shut up and go away forever, and the Bidens respond by making it all about themselves. Jill is out on tour like O.J. Simpson trying to find the real killer. Joe is gearing up to do the same.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is defending his family’s honor by posting crack-themed, profanity-laced #Resistance slop on X and charming liberal wine moms to the point where prediction markets put his odds of running for president at 15 percent.

Things have gotten so bad that even Andrew Bates, a.k.a. Biden’s Baghdad Bob, has grown weary of defending his former bosses. “We had a duty to win and we didn’t,” he told the New York Post. “I don’t see why that painful conversation for the party needed to be publicly reopened right now.”

Jill’s response was sassy and somewhat threatening. “I want to say to Andrew, call me up and say it to my face,” she taunted. If he weren’t such a shameless propagandist, one would almost feel sorry for Bates. This is the thanks he gets for years of loyal service? Few others have ever demonstrated such a zealous disregard for their personal dignity and future credibility as spokesmen.

In any event, Bates is wrong. Clearly this conversation is just getting started, and we need to keep having it for as long as it takes to achieve some genuine personal growth in these turbulent times.

Good luck to all!

VARIOUS & SUNDRY

The single greatest tragedy to befall the Western world: Journalists are so annoying. Normal people get fired all the time and move on with their lives. When a journalist gets fired, it’s a week-long national story with explosive implications for free speech and the future of American democracy.

That’s precisely what happened when CBS fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott “Poison” Pelley for insubordination. Pelley couldn’t believe the network would treat him this way after he risked his life for them “in combat.” Journalists were aghast. They accused CBS of destroying the network’s reputation for “unbiased” reporting. On a completely unrelated note, a bunch of Democrats and liberal activists agreed with the aggrieved journalists.

Practically speaking, the real victims here are America’s seniors and nursing home residents, who might eventually start to wonder what happened to that other white guy whose deep, calming voice helped them fall asleep after watching football on Sundays.

As for Pelley, it seems inevitable that he will soon join the likes of Jim Acosta, Jennifer Rubin, and Joy Reid—paragons of bias-free reporting—on Substack.

Obama’s ugly-ass monument keeps getting uglier: The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public later this month. A reporter from the Guardian got a sneak peak. “Rising above the low-rise, low-income neighbourhood, the building has an ominous presence, its mostly windowless heft recalling a menacing sci-fi headquarters, with small chamfered openings suggesting portals from where drones might be launched, or lasers fired,” he writes, charitably.

There is also apparently a massive bronze statue of the Obamas memorializing their Inauguration Day walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in 2009. Like practically every single piece of art the Obamas have ever selected to commemorate their excellence, the statue is as unflattering as it is unsettling.

Never forget: This week marked six years since more than 1,200 “public health and disease experts” signed an open letter in support of the George Floyd “antiracism” riots at a time when bureaucrats across the country were still boarding up playgrounds and public parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” the experts preened.

It’s one of those things that sounds too crazy to be real, but it was. The people who lost their minds in 2020—a significant percentage of the population, sadly—cannot be trusted to hold positions of power ever again.

Sorry, James Talarico, I don’t care how hot your “girlfriend” is.

PALATER CLEANSER

While a handful of weirdos obsessed over politics, most Americans were still buzzing about the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show that took place in Miami over the weekend. It’s one of those rare events that combine nearly all the things people actually care about—sports, fashion, celebrities, etc.

Everything about the show was inclusive. Woke liberals got to see Lizzo, the morbidly obese rapper, perform in a swimsuit, whereas everyone else got to see a bunch of objectively attractive models walk the runway.

America at its finest.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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