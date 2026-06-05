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a m's avatar
a m
7d

The Stiles Section has become the official weekend kickoff of laughs.

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LilJoey's avatar
LilJoey
7d

Andrew- thank you for the chuckles! The Platner fiasco is the gift that keeps on giving. Every day brings another edition of squirm. The platitudes and retorts of Bernie and company are so entertaining but the look on Platner’s face in the outhouse- inspired art. The photo essay of Gos’s finest work once again brings a smile to start the weekend.

Best - Joe

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