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Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
10h

As a nation we have the NEA, AFT, and many - if not most - higher education faculty for such beliefs and behaviors. For over 2 decades - or more - American students have been taught that the US is a ‘bad’ country occupied by racists and people who want to oppress anyone who looks different than them. That’s not the America I grew up in, was taught about, or directly observed.

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David Carter's avatar
David Carter
11h

And the communist mayor was out of the country with a bone dry fire department to sit and do nothing.

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