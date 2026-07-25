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RedFire's avatar
RedFire
3h

Every course at every Law/Med school created in 2020 should be investigated. Penn is just the tip of the iceberg.

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Jacob Rothman's avatar
Jacob Rothman
3h

I graduated from one of the finest law schools in 1960.very distinguished Alumni.These courses on racism should not be taught in law school.Undergraduate school maybe.Optional of course.But mandatory in law school.Absurd

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