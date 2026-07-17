IT’S FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2026

By the time you read this, Donald Trump will have given his “major speech” about voter fraud and the 2020 election. You never know what might happen when Trump goes on television, teleprompter be damned. I’ll go out on a limb and predict that many people are outraged and zero minds have been changed.

In other words, a typical Obama speech, except the media probably won’t describe it as the finest oratorical performance in the history of language.

Was I right?

Godspeed, neocon rascal: “I can’t die now,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) reportedly joked hours before he died of a heart attack. He still needed to “get Iran sorted out,” among other items on his extensive agenda.

Few people had more fun being a politician than Graham. He didn’t take himself, or his profession, too seriously, unlike the ghoulish jackals cheering his demise. His strength of character is reflected in their contempt, which he embraced without apology.

“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit,” he told CNN’s Kate Bolduan in 2018.

Democrats hated Graham so much that his 2020 opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised $133 million—more than any Senate candidate in history at the time—only to lose by double digits.

Above all, Graham was charming. He could criticize a female reporter’s appearance and get thanked for the feedback. Former New York Times reporter Ashley Parker recalled how Graham had once looked at her “with amused distaste, and said: ‘You are sticky. And you are icky. If you want to shadow me, go buy some nice new clothes—maybe a dress—and take a shower, and then we’ll talk.’”

Graham was “not wrong,” Parker conceded. “I was sweaty and gross.”

The senator’s virtues are further reflected in the conspiracies surrounding his death. Some have pointed out that the Russians probably wanted him dead—a badge of honor for an American politician. Another point in Graham’s favor: No one is suggesting he was secretly murdered by the same Jewish commandos who framed Graham Platner for rape.

It’s a shame that Graham did not live long enough to see the remaining Guantanamo terrorists “die in prison.” On the bright side, he will soon be reunited with Dick Cheney.

Rest in peace, king.

The revolution will be held in trust: The future of the Democratic Party is anti-capitalist and anti-anti-terrorist. You may have noticed that most of the left-wing activists driving this transformation are pampered rich kids whose parents have bankrolled their entire lives.

Zohran Mamdani is a former rapper whose family owns a luxury compound in Uganda. His mayoral transition was funded in part by the “anti-elite” socialite Leah Hunt-Hendrix. She’s the granddaughter of a billionaire oil tycoon.

Graham Platner lives in a house his dad paid for and sells oysters to his mom. Morris Katz, the Mamdani operative who helped launch Platner’s campaign, is heir to a hosiery fortune. The grandfather of Daniel Moraff, who helped recruit Platner to run, was a founding executive of Toys “R” Us.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.), the progressive class warrior and “wealth tax” champion, married into a Cleveland auto parts dynasty worth hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more. His wife once bought an SUV that cost more than his annual salary. His grade-school children are part-owners of several private golf clubs.

They’ll do just fine if their father and his allies succeed in turning America into a socialist hellscape.

The ‘working-class’ watch enthusiast: Abdul El-Sayed, the anti-capitalist Hamas apologist running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, is the radical left’s next great hope after Platner’s rape-related demise. His 2025 tax return revealed almost $700,000 in total income, or roughly 10 times the median income for Michigan families. He also has a luxury watch collection worth at least $20,000, according to a Free Beacon review.

You might think I’m making this up, but an El-Sayed campaign aide actually told the Free Beacon that the candidate “regularly wears” a Mühle Glashütte S.A.R. Rescue-Timer, a German-engineered nautical watch that retails for $2,500, because he is “trying to rescue our politics from corporate corruption.”

El-Sayed supports a government-run “Medicare for All” health care system that would cover every American “from cradle to grave.” Unfortunately, his wife’s “culturally informed” psychiatry practice does not accept Medicare or any health insurance plan, which means her patients must pay out of pocket. El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, doesn’t accept Medicaid either. The candidate has accused doctors who refuse Medicaid coverage of perpetuating “structural racism.”

Preaching to the faculty lounge: The working-class radicals running for office aren’t working-class, and neither are their supporters. El-Sayed trails primary rival Haley Stevens, the establishment-backed congresswoman, by 22 points among voters without a college degree, according to a recent poll. Platner was losing non-college voters by 21 points before dropping out. Mamdani lost the demographic by double digits to Andrew Cuomo, of all people.

Related: This is a real photo of Evan MacKay (they/them), the DSA-endorsed candidate for Massachusetts State House representing Cambridge. “They” already has two degrees from Harvard and a master’s of philosophy from the University of Cambridge (U.K.). MacKay is currently a doctorate student in sociology and is also studying for a law degree. Don’t they look tough in their embroidered autoworkers’ jacket?

Hamasnik in name only: Ro Khanna, who referred to himself as a “long-shot presidential” candidate during a publicity stunt in Israel, has gone out of his way to court the terrorist-sympathizing wing of the Democratic electorate. The only thing he hasn’t done is publicly endorse Hamas and the October 7 attack.

Khanna was asked to do just that during a recent appearance on the terrorist-adjacent Drop Site News podcast. The congressman appeared flustered as reporter Jeremy Scahill repeatedly urged him to affirm the “right” of Hamas terrorists to kill Israelis. “We’re on a scale of 1 to 10,” Khanna said. “You’re at a 10, and I’m saying let’s go to a 6, 7, 8. I don’t know where that would be?”

Important Greta Thunberg update: The adult child activist, who exclusively protests Israel in the name of “climate justice,” has a younger sister. Beata MonaLisa, a.k.a. Bea, is a self-described “indie pop star” living in Stockholm. Interview magazine described her as a “gay icon” in the making.

Asked to weigh in on her sister’s activism, Ms. MonaLisa said she was “not responsible for other peoples [sic] lives.” From the looks of it, she has already surpassed her celebrity sister in terms of actual accomplishments and the size of her contributions to society.

Print journalism might not be dead: In fact, we could be on the verge of a newspaper renaissance thanks to a surge in demand for proof-of-life photos. Mitch McConnell released one this week holding the Washington Post sports section. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), a very competent person, said it “certainly looks like” A.I. If McConnell, 84, is compelled to prove he’s still alive a second time, that’s another sale.

The oldest Baby Boomers turned 80 this year. There are loads of them in Congress, and it’s safe to assume that most of them will die in office rather than retire. That’s a lot of photos. Stock up now!

PALATE CLEANSER

Please enjoy our special tribute to Kate Upton, a.k.a. America’s Sweetheart. The undisputed and eternal GOAT of the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) made her final appearance at the MLB All-Star Game this week alongside husband Justin Verlander, who is also talented.

In a disturbing development involving countries that aren’t America, the European Broadcasting Union recently released new guidelines for “respectful media coverage in women’s athletics.” If enacted, the new standards will ensure that there is no media coverage of women’s sports because no one is watching.

Knowing Europe, they would solve that problem by forcing people to watch the respectful coverage on tiny televisions in their non-air-conditioned flats. Some were shocked to discover the extent to which Europeans are determined to eradicate joy. This is what they’ll take from us. Don’t let them.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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