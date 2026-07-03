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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
2h

A few stumbles but the USA is a miracle and work in progress

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JanetS's avatar
JanetS
1h

Thanks for reminding us that our perilous times are not unique. But the spirit that animates our great country has eroded recently by the left and the right.

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