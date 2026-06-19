The Washington Free Beacon

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
2h

"..the whole thing looks like something dashed off with very little thought."

To be fair, we can charge most all government actions as such...

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
2h

In 2008, Chicago sold the rights to all its future parking meter revenue to a private investment group led by Morgan Stanley for a $1.15 billion upfront payment.

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