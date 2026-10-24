The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
2d

I’m really impressed with the writing from the WFB. I understand that many Americans do not want to be involved in other countries’ problems. Unfortunately, not doing anything, does not mean we get to live in a vacuum. Islam is spreading, and it’s not about assimilation; it’s about conquering.

Also, please let the people who run your website know that I have tried signing up for their newsletter, and I never receive the confirmation email.

Reply
Share
Gerald E Connally's avatar
Gerald E Connally
2d

This is the best overall view I have read in years. I hope Trump can get it done. It is time to end the "Marshal Plan of Defense Spending" and force the Middle East to stand on its own. We can and must be energy independent even if that means purging Congress of global corporate oil influence and confining tree huggers in federal prisons. I think the phrase is "just sayin!"

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture