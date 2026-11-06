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Caroline Sunny Woodruff's avatar
Caroline Sunny Woodruff
1h

Thanks Andrew. I feel a little bit better.

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MasonX's avatar
MasonX
2h

There needs to be a purge of all these Democrat, leftist, Muslim terrorists. They do not belong in this country and when you think about, there’s only 400 of them or so, and who gave them the right to destroy a country for four years, if not longer that has a population of over 350, million people that is a dictatorship based on the noise they’ve been making. It’s time to take out the trash before they even get sworn into office. We will allow them to live, but they have to move to Iran!

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