It’s Friday, November 6, 2026.

The state of our union is... begging for D.

You saw what happened to Republicans on Tuesday. From Atlantic to Pacific, a shellacking most prolific. The professional commentators have already weighed in, but I’ve yet to see a take as piping hot as the one I’m about to serve:

Joe Biden is a political genius.

At least he might be. A sober assessment of the facts compels us to consider that Tuesday’s blue tsunami was merely the final phase of Biden’s master plan.

Think about it. He would have been 86 when his second term ended. What self-respecting grandfather would do that to himself and his family? There must have been a method to the madness.

Historians and political strategists will be studying his simple 12-step plan for decades:

Rig 2020 primary, secure nomination Pick “historic” running mate of staggering incompetence Win general election—by any means necessary Operation Witch Hunt: convince Trump to run again Operation Feeble Geezer: adopt a doddering affect Repeat step 5 until Democrats and journalists demand resignation If necessary, debase oneself on debate stage Engineer succession crisis, refuse to withdraw Drop out at last minute, endorse VP (see step 2) Ensure Trump wins, sufficiently embittered (see step 4) Sit back and let him cook Blue tsunami 2026

Biden knew that, if left to their own devices, Democrats could never win this many seats on the merits. He made it happen, and all he had to sacrifice was his dignity.

His memoir comes out Nov. 17. Coincidence?

Size matters: It’s hard to even contemplate the scale of the blue wave Sleepy Joe (presumably) unleashed. This thing was massive. If you enjoy fun factoids that sound made up but are 100 percent real, you’ll love these.

James Talarico (D.) won the U.S. Senate race in Texas by 12 points. That’s equal to the margin by which Barack Obama carried the state of Oregon in 2012, and double Kamala Harris’s winning margin in New Jersey in 2024.

Democrats are heavily favored to win the (still uncalled) Senate race in Mississippi, a state Trump carried by a larger margin (23 points) than Harris carried her home state of California.

Adam Hamilton (D.) will represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate after beating GOP incumbent Roger Marshall by 5 points. The last Democrat to win a U.S. Senate election in Kansas was born in 1879.

In Texas and North Carolina, the Democratic Senate candidates would have still won comfortably even if no one voted for them on Election Day.

In 2022, Republican Phillip Rigsby won his Alabama House district by 16 points. On Tuesday, he lost to transgender Democrat Allison Montgomery by 7 points.

Democrat Eric Armstrong won a Republican-leaning Iowa House district by double digits despite suspending his campaign in September due to health issues.

Republicans lost a North Carolina House seat the party had held for more than two decades. The winning Democrat, first-time candidate Shelly Headen, was disavowed by her own party over social media posts wishing death on Trump supporters, and compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., and Jesus Christ.

Peak wetness: Headen’s victory, by just 233 votes, offers a glimpse of the blue wave at its outermost edge. Meanwhile, New York’s 21st Congressional District, which Trump carried by more than 20 points, proved just beyond its reach.

Candidate quality may have played a role. Republicans chose Anthony Constantino, a 43-year-old sticker magnate whose debut rap album, Thank You President Trump (2026), features cameos from Roger Stone and golfing legend John Daly. He celebrated his 2-point victory on Tuesday by urging the president to “consider freeing Diddy” and leading supporters in a chant of “F— the evil media.”

Go deeper: On paper, Republicans lost the midterms and were utterly humiliated. Democrats won by default. But the truth, as always, is considerably more nuanced. A certain sophistication is required to appreciate the bigger picture. For example:

WINNER: Republicans. Democrats will find a way to screw this up. (See below.)

LOSER: Democrats. The voters who elected them consistently rejected their ideas at the ballot box, even in blue states.

California’s punitive wealth tax appears to have failed, and a separate measure restricting future wealth taxes is projected to pass.

Washington state approved a ban on transgender participation in school sports.

Wisconsin passed a constitutional ban on affirmative action.

North Carolina voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, but also backed Voter ID requirements and constitutional limits on taxes.

The likelihood that Democrats will learn anything from these results is, for all intents and purposes, zero. Case in point: Elizabeth Warren is already salivating at the prospect of throwing corporate executives in jail. Have fun!

MIXED BAG: Assholes. On the one hand, Vivek Ramaswamy lost. He’s very annoying. Ken Paxton got what he deserved: humiliating defeat and, courtesy of Trump, merciless commentary on his ugly, slobbish appearance.

On the other hand, Abdul El-Sayed won in Michigan. A consummate asshole, he gave a classless victory speech trashing his GOP opponent, Mike Rogers. “Enjoy your retirement,” he sneered. “May we never have to see the likes of you in Michigan again.” For obvious reasons, he won’t support Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.

El-Sayed’s toxic behavior is not atypical of grown men who still aren’t tall enough to ride the coolest roller coasters at Cedar Point. (He claims to be 5-foot-9 in shoes.)

The senator-elect will soon come face-to-face face-to-crotch with John Fetterman, the 6-foot-8 “ogre” whose head he wants to put “on a pike.” Fetterman, for his part, says he doesn’t know what he did “that has offended the little guy so much.”

Not surprisingly, many of El-Sayed’s most vocal supporters are also raging assholes. Get a load of Wajahat Ali, of all people, lashing out at “nerdy, dorky guys who desperately tried to be on the varsity football team, but nobody picked them.”

There are few things more obnoxious than a smug, belligerent dweeb. Ali, who vowed to incite an anti-Israel “reckoning” whether or not El-Sayed won, delivered his bizarre, racially charged rant at the candidate’s victory party. Giggling alongside him was Mehdi Hasan, obviously.

Hasan, not to be confused with that other asshole, Hasan Piker, is a grown man with the emotional maturity of a teenage girl. He celebrated El-Sayed’s victory by rattling off a list of Jews from his burn book. Days earlier, he tried to get a Jewish reporter fired for “Islamophobia” by alerting the reporter’s boss, then gloated about it afterward.

“The most pathetic shit on earth is tweeting at someone’s boss multiple times because you want them to get fired for bad tweets,” wrote political commentator Ben Dreyfuss. “Oh actually this is more pathetic. Here is this fucking Karen bragging about the scalp he took. ... Get it, gurl!”

WINNER: Dick Cheney. The only Republican who could have prevented this outcome, but at least he wasn’t here to see it. This week marked one year since the beloved wartime vice president, America’s Dick, invaded the kingdom of heaven. Rest in power, you magnificent bastard.

Palate cleanser: High school student crushes AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” on the xylophone.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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