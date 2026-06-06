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Tony DiCesaro's avatar
Tony DiCesaro
6dEdited

President Trump’s “let’s make a deal” fetish is a dream. Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthi’s, and the numerous Shia militia in Iraq do not want peace. They want a respite, to consolidate, rearm and attack again, and again, and again … When we will learn this?

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Isabel Margolin's avatar
Isabel Margolin
6d

Yes to this article. Let Israel defend itself. If Iran is that concerned, Trump could use Israel's strength to negotiate a win at the table.

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