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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
3h

Khana comes off like your typical self righteous, pompous ass politician that can't be trusted as far as you could throw him. He talks out of both sides of his mouth. Beware the serpent.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
3h

Insider trade advice? Yeah, we go to prison for that!

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