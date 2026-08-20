Ro Khanna (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Centimillionaire Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) seized on a banner year for the U.S. stock market in 2025, with the trusts owned by his wife and children trading at a breakneck pace all year. All told, Khanna, who estimated he was worth no more than $78 million when he entered Congress in 2017, now estimates he’s worth as much as $167 million.

Khanna and his family could actually be worth far more. He reported the value of 11 of his family’s assets as being worth more than $1 million with no disclosed ceiling, exemplifying how America’s ultra-rich families manage their money in such a way that congressional reporting requirements often fail to pierce the veil.

The left-wing California congressman—who posted a video on Wednesday saying “people are upset about the cost of living”—filed his 2025 financial disclosure late last week showing his family’s trusts made a staggering 5,402 trades during 244 of the 251 active trading days in 2025, a year in which the S&P 500 notched an above-average 17.9 percent return. In total, Khanna reported a total stock trading volume of up to $165.4 million, which included sales of upward of $70.6 million in stocks, options, ETFs, and hedge funds. It’s a substantial increase from his trading activity in 2024, when he logged 4,665 trades for a total trading volume of $137.2 million, including just shy of $50 million in securities sales.

Khanna filed the disclosure as he crisscrosses the nation advocating for “taxing the billionaires,” as he put it in his Wednesday video. In California—where Khanna represents the country’s wealthiest congressional district—the congressman is backing a statewide ballot initiative to impose a 5 percent wealth tax on billionaires.

Data compiled by the website Rokhanna.Money, which recently digitized the nearly 150 analogue financial disclosure filings Khanna has filed since taking office, lay out the staggering increases in the nine years since Khanna entered Congress on a salary of $174,000. That year, Khanna’s reported net worth ranged between $29 million and $78 million. By the end of 2025, that figure was eclipsed, reaching somewhere between $69 million and $167 million.

Almost all of Khanna’s wealth comes from his in-laws in Ohio who made a fortune in auto parts. The Khanna fortune sits in trusts controlled by Khanna’s father-in-law, Monte Ahuja, that benefit his wife and two children. The trusts include some so-called irrevocable trusts that could shield them from future inheritance taxes.

Khanna insists he has “zero say” and “zero knowledge” of the trades made in his family’s trusts, which he said were set up by Ahuja and are professionally managed. Khanna has criticized members of Congress who trade stocks while in office, claiming they are causing a “crisis of confidence right now in our democracy.”

Members of Congress report their assets in wide valuation ranges, making it impossible to determine Khanna’s exact net worth. At first glance, the numbers suggest Khanna’s net worth dropped in 2025. He reported that the value of his assets ranged from $99 million to $315 million in 2024, whereas in 2025 his assets clocked in at somewhere between $69 million and $167 million.

But 2025 marked another year of exemplary growth in the U.S. stock market, and the wide range of Khanna’s reported assets in both 2024 and 2025 leaves open the likely possibility that his family’s professionally managed fortune grew substantially during the year.

Khanna’s salary has been frozen at $174,000 for years (the House has not given its members a raise since 2008) and his wife, Ritu Ahuja Khanna, is not believed to have had a job beyond board memberships and volunteering for many years. But the Khannas earned up to $10.8 million in dividends and business distributions from their investments in 2025, according to the congressman’s latest disclosure. It’s a staggering amount of purely passive income, suggesting that the Khannas enjoy generational wealth.

The wealth Khanna has accumulated while in office has enabled him to live the sort of oligarchic lifestyle he denounces on the campaign trail. His two young children, for example, are the beneficiaries of trusts that own large ownership shares in three private golf clubs in Ohio where membership initiation fees run upward of $45,000, the Washington Free Beacon reported. As they have in previous years, those golf courses delivered upward of $2 million in unearned income for Khanna’s children in 2025, according to his financial disclosure. Khanna’s children also own a significant stake in a $65 billion wealth management firm as well as investments in hedge funds that focus on distressed debt, of which Khanna has been critical.

Meanwhile, Khanna is in the process of selling his $6 million, 8,000-square-foot luxury Washington, D.C., home equipped with a four-story elevator and two laundry rooms with marble countertops as his family is set to move into an even larger, more expensive custom-built house a few miles away in Northern Virginia, the Free Beacon reported. Ahuja Khanna purchased a luxury Range Rover SUV in October 2024 for $190,000 (which exceeds Khanna’s entire annual salary). Ahuja Khanna alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court within a year of purchasing the vehicle that it was a lemon. Court records show she settled with Jaguar Land Rover of North America for an undisclosed sum in October.

As his family prepares for their move to a $9 million house in Virginia, Khanna has been pushing hard for the California billionaires’ tax. Khanna proposed on Saturday that California billionaires who are cash poor should be allowed to pay their California wealth tax by pledging shares of their companies to the state government for a period of 10 years, at the end of which the government seizes control of the shares if the loan isn’t repaid in full.

Billionaire Mark Cuban called Khanna’s proposal “the biggest fuck you in the history of entrepreneurship. Ever” and said if such a law were passed, he would require businesses to move away from California as a precondition for his investment. Indeed, several California billionaires moved to Florida or Texas prior to January 1 of this year to avoid the potential tax.

Khanna says the ultra-wealthy have a duty to give back some of their “unprecedented wealth” in the spirit of “shared prosperity“ so that America becomes a country “where it’s easier to build wealth than it is to hoard it.” It’s the sort of rhetoric that may appeal to the progressive voter base as Khanna prepares for a possible presidential run in 2028, but there’s no evidence that Khanna or his wife have been particularly generous themselves.

Monte and Usha Ahuja, Khanna’s in-laws, have been very generous over the years in the Cleveland area, where they’ve funded medical centers, and also in the wealthy town of Naples, Florida, where they own a spectacular condominium. But Ro and Ritu Ahuja Khanna don’t appear to have given much to charity beyond moving money around within the family’s skein of trusts and foundations.

Ritu Ahuja Khanna contributed $386,000 to her father’s private foundation in 2024, tax filings show, which in turn contributed $20,000 to the elite private school in the wealthy D.C. suburb of McLean, Va., where their children are enrolled. Parents at these kinds of schools are expected to donate generously, in addition to paying enormous tuition bills, or face the risk of shunning.

Khanna’s office declined to provide an on-the-record comment.

READ MORE: Ro-lling in Dough: Khanna’s Personal Money Machine Kicked Into Overdrive in 2025, Trading $165 Million at Breakneck Pace, New Disclosures Show